Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,694 in the last 365 days.

Story of Love by Author Rachel G. Carrington Inspires Readers

The Early Years : A Memoir

Book recalls first ten years of a successful marriage

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world full of so many people, how does one know if they’ve met the one? How does one know if this is the right one? These are the questions that ran through author Ruth G. Claxton’s mind when she met her future husband, and she wrote the beginnings of their love story in The Early Years under her pen name Rachel G. Carrington.

Ruth G. Claxton has always wanted to go to college but coming from a low-income family has its challenges. In spite of this, she and her ten other siblings were brought up in a strict but loving household, nurturing but realistic. An opportunity to further her education in the form of a scholarship was given to her but her life took a different turn after meeting the love of her life. Even without the formal education she once coveted, her life was full of learning experiences and meaningful encounters. She and her husband were blessed with a wonderful marriage lasting sixty-two years and loving children. She now resides in Florida.

Focusing on the first ten years of this marriage, this book is a story of young love and how it has blossomed over time. The Early Years tells of the start of the love story between the author and her husband. Being young and thinking that life is about to bring her somewhere else, Rachel did not see herself being involved with anyone, let alone with an army veteran whose marriage was unraveling. But love is stronger than anything else and it gives you the strength to face the adversities that come your way. That is what she and her husband did—they were able to overcome all the challenges and continued to love each other despite their differences.

Wonderfully written, this story of love will make anybody reading this book reach out for their loved ones. Get a copy today on Amazon and other leading digital platforms.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+18884269236 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Story of Love by Author Rachel G. Carrington Inspires Readers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.