Syphilis Testing Market: Infection, Stages, Symptoms and Market Statistics 2030

The syphilis testing market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future. The market has drawn the interest of the healthcare industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. "Syphilis Testing Market by By Type (Primary & Secondary Syphilis, Others), by Location of Testing (Laboratory testing, Point of care (POC) testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global syphilis testing industry was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Syphilis can be detected through various laboratory tests, including:

1. Rapid plasma reagin (RPR) test: This is a blood test that screens for the presence of antibodies to Treponema pallidum.

2. Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VDRL) test: This is a blood test that screens for the presence of antibodies to Treponema pallidum.

3. Fluorescent Treponemal Antibody-Absorption (FTA-Abs) test: This is a blood test that confirms the presence of Treponema pallidum infection by detecting antibodies specific to the bacterium.

4. Treponema pallidum particle agglutination (TP-PA) test: This is a blood test that confirms the presence of Treponema pallidum infection by detecting antibodies specific to the bacterium.

5. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test: This is a test that can detect the DNA of Treponema pallidum in a sample of fluid or tissue.

6. Darkfield microscopy: This is a test that can visualize Treponema pallidum in a sample of fluid or tissue using a special type of microscope.

The increase in sexually transmitted diseases including syphilis and advances in technology are driving the growth of the syphilis test market. However, the high health and economic burden in developing countries due to syphilis and the avoidance and restriction of voluntary testing/CICT for syphilis prevent the adoption of screening tests or mass testing, thus -restrict the growth of the syphilis testing market.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Becton Dickinson And Company

Hologic, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

DiaSorin

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Affymetrix, Inc

Siemens healthcare

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Syphilis Testing Market research to identify potential Syphilis Testing Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Syphilis Testing Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The key factors that propel the market growth include, increase in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, increase in awareness about the disease, and rise in geriatric population across the globe. In addition, the emergence of novel syphilis testing techniques for treatment with fewer side effects is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement and initiatives taken by government and private organizations to develop the pharmaceutical industry propel the growth of the syphilis testing market. However, side effects of the syphilis treatment, such as fever, headache, muscle pain. And others are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Syphilis Testing Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Syphilis Testing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

