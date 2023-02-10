Submit Release
ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

