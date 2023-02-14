Atlantic Management Company Represents Hogan Tire on its Sale to Gills Point S Tire
Hogan Tire is the leading provider of tires, heavy-duty truck parts, and auto service to Aroostook County
If you are looking to sell your company, value privacy and discretion while selling, and a company working with you after the sale is consummated, I would highly recommend Atlantic Management”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hogan Tire, Inc. (Hogan Tire) announced that it has been acquired by Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service (Gills Point S). This marks a successful end to an initiative led by Atlantic Management Company to identify a new owner that would continue the 55+ year legacy of Hogan Tire and build upon its recent success.
— Bill Higgins, Hogan Tire
The acquisition of Hogan Tire will significantly strengthen Gills Point S's presence in the tire dealer and auto service repair industry, and also mark its first expansion into the dealing of Heavy Duty Truck Parts. With Hogan Tire's extensive network of service centers in Northern and Central Maine, Gills Point S will further expand its reach and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to a larger customer base. Hogan Tire’s prior owners, Jody Anderson and Bill Higgins, will join Gills Point S and will play a key role in driving the growth and success of the combined entity.
Founded in 1956, Hogan Tire is the leading provider of tires, heavy-duty truck parts, and auto service to Aroostook County, the northernmost county in Maine, and beyond. Hogan Tire has five locations in Caribou, Lincoln, and Presque Isle, and has added a heavy truck parts division at a second location in Houlton.
Point S, a leading tire retail organization, was founded in 1984 in Portland, Oregon with the aim of providing tire dealers in the area with a reliable source of high-quality tires at affordable prices. Today, Point S is a group of independent tire dealers who have come together to form one of the most successful tire retail organizations.
"I am so glad my business partner and I chose to use Atlantic Management to sell our business," said Bill Higgins of Hogan Tire. "Cory Melnick and his team put together a comprehensive plan to market our company to prospective buyers. When a buyer was identified, the Atlantic Management team handled every aspect of the sale all the time keeping us informed and allowing us to keep doing our day to day jobs with few interruptions."
"We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the Hogan Tire team and facilitate the joining of these entities and to have played a pivotal role in realizing the tremendous potential of this partnership," said Cory Melnick, of Atlantic Management Company, who acted as exclusive financial advisor for Hogan Tire in this transaction.
Atlantic Management Company, a leading middle-market financial and transaction advisory firm, acted as exclusive financial advisor in this transaction to Hogan Tire.
About Atlantic Management Company
Atlantic Management Company (https://www.atlantic-mgmt.com) is a Portsmouth, NH based financial and transaction advisory firm that provides merger and acquisition, business valuation, and ESOP services for privately owned middle market companies. Our 55-year company history is reflected in our experienced professional staff and diverse client list, which includes virtually every industry from manufacturing to emerging high-tech disciplines, as well as retail, wholesale and business services.
