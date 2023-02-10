Ohio Governor Says Police Detective Wrongfully Arrested Reporter
Detective Dan Haueter of the East Palestine Police Department Wrongfully Arrests Reporter According to Governor But Charges not Dropped
That was wrong.”EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor DeWine says that Detective Dan Haueter of the East Palestine Police Department was wrong for making a reporter leave his press conference, forcing him to the ground and then arresting him.
— Governor Mike DeWine
“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”
Senator, Sherrod Brown, said the arrest was “unacceptable.”
The Youngstown Press Club condemned the actions of Detective Haueter and stated, “that should not happen in an America governed by the First Amendment.”
Yet, charges are still pending against the reporter, Evan Lambert of NewsNation. He is scheduled for arraignment on February 23rd in Columbiana Court for charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
I reached out to four attorneys to understand how something like this happened, and how charges are still pending. They were unanimous in stating they did not expect any disciplinary action against Detective Haueter, due to his veteran status and relationships with the small county’s prosecutors (one is a Facebook friend). Even more surprising, they were split on whether the charges against Lambert would be dropped.
However, most concerning of all is that every one of these attorneys asked to not be named for fear of retribution.
