Increased in demand for Ketogenic Diet Food Market is projected to generate $14.5 Billion by 2031 | AMR

The ketogenic diet is an extreme weight loss strategy with detrimental effects on human health.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ketogenic Diet Food Market by Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global ketogenic diet food industry generated $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17262

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Ample Foods,

Danone SA,

Nestle SA,

Prüvit Venture,

Keto and company,

Zenwise Health,

Perfect Keto,

Know Brainer Foods,

Bulletproof 360 Inc., and Ancient Nutrition.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Rise in prevalence of overweight and obesity issues among the younger generation, millennials, and the working-class population, growing number of health-conscious people, rise in consumer awareness of the advantages offered by keto diet, and increase in consumer preference toward natural and clean-label products are expected to fuel the growth of the global ketogenic diet food market. However, high production costs of ketogenic diet foods and their detrimental effects on human health hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the quick growth of e-commerce and increase in R&D investments by manufacturers to broaden their portfolio and expand their reach due to the ongoing consumer shift toward organic and healthy diet present new opportunities in the market in the future.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c0b5b83530fd7617d474e297dad6bcee

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. Increase in urbanization and rise in the number of middle class consumers have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making ketogenic diet food more desirable for all age group people in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ketogenic diet food market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Demand for ketogenic diet foods in this region is expected to rise throughout the forecast period. This is due to rising obesity rates and strong awareness of the importance of eating a healthy diet among millennial.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key Forces Shaping Ketogenic Diet Food Industry/Market

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3.Thereat of new entrants

3.2.4.Threat of substitutes

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Impact of COVID-19 on ketogenic diet food market

3.5.Market dynamics

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.1.1.Changes in lifestyle and food habits

3.6.1.2.Research and development proficiencies and growing awareness about benefits of ketogenic diet food

3.6.1.3.Rising prevalence of obesity

3.6.1.4.Rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers

3.6.2.Restraints

3.6.2.1.Health hazard due to ketogenic diet food consumption

3.6.2.2.Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements

3.6.3.Opportunity

3.6.3.1.Untapped developing market

3.6.3.2.Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food

3.6.3.3.Rapid growth of retail sector

CHAPTER 4:KETOGENIC DIET FOOD MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Supplements

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market analysis, by region

4.3.Beverages

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market analysis, by region

4.4.Snacks

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast

4.4.3.Market analysis, by region

4.5.Dairy

4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2.Market size and forecast

4.5.3.Market analysis, by region

Toc Continue.....

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17262

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Fruit Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fruit-puree-market-A16912

Avocado Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocado-puree-market-A16925

Processed Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-fish-market-A16983

Soy Protein Isolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-protein-isolate-market-A17386

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.