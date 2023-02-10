Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,647 in the last 365 days.

A-Mark Foundation Launches Fellowship for Reporting on Misinformation and Disinformation with the Los Angeles Press Club

Nonpartisan foundation seeks to disarm fake news with a new fellowship supporting journalists who investigate disinformation and misinformation in the public discourse.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rise of digital media has unleashed a flood of inaccurate, misleading or outright fabricated information across all news platforms.

In the past few years, there has been a deluge of lies about the 2020 election, falsehoods perpetrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-change denialism and conspiracy theories that single out specific individuals or minority groups with baseless and damaging claims.

One critical antidote to this growing problem is serious, persistent and fearless journalism that exposes and counters these untruths and the people and organizations that perpetuate them.

To foster that journalism, the Santa Monica-based, nonpartisan A-Mark Foundation has joined with the Los Angeles Press Club to award grants of up to $2,000 to journalists for stories focusing on misinformation and disinformation.

The goal is to facilitate stories that expose the larger problem of fake news, explore specific instances of misinformation and disinformation in social and news media and hold perpetrators of misleading news accountable. While special consideration is given to L.A.-based stories, statewide, national and international topics are also acceptable.

The grants are open to freelancers or journalists who live and work in Southern California. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2022.

More information and a link to apply can be found at the LA Press Club website.

About A-Mark Foundation: Founded in 1997, A-Mark Foundation is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation dedicated to supporting and disseminating research and research-based solutions on critical social issues. All research is published at amarkfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Rob Eshman, A-Mark Foundation, 213-700-0388, rob@amarkfoundation.org

Twitter

 

SOURCE A-Mark Foundation

You just read:

A-Mark Foundation Launches Fellowship for Reporting on Misinformation and Disinformation with the Los Angeles Press Club

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.