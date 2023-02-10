A-Mark Foundation Launches Fellowship for Reporting on Misinformation and Disinformation with the Los Angeles Press Club

Nonpartisan foundation seeks to disarm fake news with a new fellowship supporting journalists who investigate disinformation and misinformation in the public discourse.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rise of digital media has unleashed a flood of inaccurate, misleading or outright fabricated information across all news platforms.

In the past few years, there has been a deluge of lies about the 2020 election, falsehoods perpetrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-change denialism and conspiracy theories that single out specific individuals or minority groups with baseless and damaging claims.

One critical antidote to this growing problem is serious, persistent and fearless journalism that exposes and counters these untruths and the people and organizations that perpetuate them.

To foster that journalism, the Santa Monica-based, nonpartisan A-Mark Foundation has joined with the Los Angeles Press Club to award grants of up to $2,000 to journalists for stories focusing on misinformation and disinformation.

The goal is to facilitate stories that expose the larger problem of fake news, explore specific instances of misinformation and disinformation in social and news media and hold perpetrators of misleading news accountable. While special consideration is given to L.A.-based stories, statewide, national and international topics are also acceptable.

The grants are open to freelancers or journalists who live and work in Southern California. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2022.

More information and a link to apply can be found at the LA Press Club website.

About A-Mark Foundation: Founded in 1997, A-Mark Foundation is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation dedicated to supporting and disseminating research and research-based solutions on critical social issues. All research is published at amarkfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Rob Eshman, A-Mark Foundation, 213-700-0388, rob@amarkfoundation.org

