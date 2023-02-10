Submit Release
Announcement of Candidate to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

The United States is pleased to announce the candidacy of James “Jim” L. Cavallaro to serve as commissioner on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for the 2024-2027 term.  Member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) will vote to fill four IACHR seats during elections at the June 2023 General Assembly in Washington, D.C.

As founder and Executive Director of the University Network for Human Rights, Professor Cavallaro draws upon academic experience at Harvard, Stanford, and Yale Law Schools to engage students, civil society, and governments throughout the world to advance human rights.  A leading scholar and practitioner of international law with deep expertise in the region as well as the Inter-American human rights system, Professor Cavallaro also served as an IACHR commissioner from 2014-2017.

Operating independently of the OAS, the IACHR plays a critical role in monitoring and defending human rights in the Western Hemisphere.  The United States continues to strongly support the work of the IACHR and reiterates the importance of electing highly qualified, autonomous experts as IACHR commissioners.

For further information, please contact IACHRNominations@state.gov.

