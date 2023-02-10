Expanse Studios and Golden Matrix Announce Distribution Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, B2B casino games developer and a rising star in the global casino industry, successfully concluded a partnership agreement with the Golden Matrix Group, a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and content.



Expanse Studios, online casino game developer founded in 2017, has risen to prominence thanks to its high-quality design, novel gameplay features, and intuitive interface. Pia, Spinning Buddha, Zombie Apocalypse, Book of Egypt, Titan Roulette, Wild Icy Fruits, God of Coins, Spinning Buddha, Planets Power, and Pirates Power, are some of the most recent successes within an impressive portfolio of traditional, slot, lottery-type, and table games integrated with key industry aggregators such as Blue Ocean and EveryMatrix.

With over 650 operators and a customer base of over 6.8 million registered users, Golden Matrix's online gaming and esports B2B platforms, as well as tools for marketing, acquisition, retention, and monetisation of users, are among the strongest in the Asia-Pacific Region.

"Golden Matrix, their brand and business model, is a great fit for the philosophy of Expanse Studios. That is why we are excited to announce the deal, as our games continue to reach a massive audience." As CEO Damjan Stamenkovic remarked, "The deal is an important step towards achieving our prominence in East Asia and the Pacific."

"Today’s agreement marks a milestone and extraordinary industry news. We’re excited to work with Expanse Studios as they've made such a splash in the gaming market across a number of different regions and segments in such a short period of time. The deal is a highly complementary one as our business models are highly compatible, so there are many reasons to be optimistic about this partnership," Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix, said.

Expanse Studios (Expanse) is a high-growth online casino game developer founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans. The company has become prominent due to its superior design, innovative promotional tools for acquisition and retention, gameplay feature, and user-friendly interface. For more information, visit https://expanse.studio.

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) is an established gaming company providing turnkey and white label gaming platforms and esports technology with proprietary online gaming IP and configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit https://goldenmatrix.com/.

