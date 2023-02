5.4% CAGR for Neutropenia Treatment Market Size Worth $19,303.1 Million, Globally, by 2027 - Allied Market Research

Neutropenia Treatment Market size, share

Neutropenia market size was valued at $12,602.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $19,303.1 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neutropenia is a condition in which the number of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) in the blood is lower than normal. These cells play a crucial role in the body's immune system, helping to protect against infections. When the number of neutrophils is reduced, the body becomes more susceptible to infections, which can be severe and life-threatening. The severity of neutropenia is determined by the absolute neutrophil count (ANC), which measures the number of neutrophils in the blood. An ANC below 1500/microL is considered neutropenia, and an ANC below 500/microL is considered severe neutropenia.

According to the Lancet Oncology journal, globally, 58% of new cancer patients (9.8 million out of 17 million) received chemotherapy in 2018. The report estimated that the number of new cancer cases would increase to 26 million in 2040, of which 53% (15 million out of 26 million)โ€”an estimated 5.2 million new cancer cases โ€” are likely to undergo chemotherapy. More than one-third of the 15 million citizens needing chemotherapy in 2040 would be residing in eastern Asia (5.2 million, 35%). In comparison, 12% (1.7 million) would live in South Central Asia, 10% (1.4 million) in South East Asia, 6% (922,452).

The high cost of treating neutropenia is a major factor that can limit the growth of the market. Neutropenia can require multiple treatments over an extended period of time, which can lead to significant healthcare costs. This, in turn, can reduce the affordability of these treatments for some patients, limiting their access to these treatments.

On the other hand, the transition from branded drugs to low-cost biosimilars is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market. Biosimilars are similar to original biological drugs in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy, but are generally available at lower prices. The availability of these lower-cost treatments can increase access to treatment for more patients and drive growth in the market.

Key Market Players

๐€๐Œ๐†๐„๐ ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐๐„๐˜๐Ž๐๐ƒ๐’๐๐‘๐ˆ๐๐† ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐‚๐„๐‹๐‹๐„๐‘๐€๐๐“ ๐“๐‡๐„๐‘๐€๐๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐Š๐˜๐Ž๐–๐€ ๐Š๐ˆ๐‘๐ˆ๐, ๐Œ๐˜๐‹๐€๐ ๐.๐•., ๐๐Ž๐•๐€๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐’ ๐€๐†, ๐๐€๐‘๐“๐๐„๐‘ ๐“๐‡๐„๐‘๐€๐๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐๐ ๐ˆ๐™๐„๐‘ ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐’๐๐„๐‚๐“๐‘๐”๐Œ ๐๐‡๐€๐‘๐Œ๐€๐‚๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐€๐‹๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐“๐„๐•๐€ ๐๐‡๐€๐‘๐Œ๐€๐‚๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐€๐‹ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐”๐’๐“๐‘๐ˆ๐„๐’ ๐‹๐“๐ƒ., ๐‚๐Ž๐‡๐„๐‘๐”๐’ ๐๐ˆ๐Ž๐’๐‚๐ˆ๐„๐๐‚๐„๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚.

โ€ƒ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ฒ-๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ (๐‚๐’๐ ): CSF is a type of medication that helps to increase the production of white blood cells in the bone marrow. This can help to boost the immune system and reduce the risk of infections.

๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐›๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ : Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, which can be more common and severe in people with neutropenia.

๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ : Antifungals are used to treat fungal infections, which can also be more common and severe in people with neutropenia.

๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ : Antivirals are used to treat viral infections, which can also be more common and severe in people with neutropenia.

The neutropenia treatment industry involves the development and manufacture of medications and therapies designed to treat neutropenia, a condition characterized by a low count of neutrophil granulocytes in the blood. Neutropenia can be caused by various factors such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, certain medications, and underlying medical conditions such as autoimmune disorders. Treatment options for neutropenia include medications that stimulate the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells, antibiotics to prevent infections, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) to boost the immune system.

The industry is growing due to an increasing prevalence of cancer and other underlying medical conditions that lead to neutropenia, as well as advancements in the development of new treatments. There are various pharmaceutical companies involved in the neutropenia treatment industry, including big multinational corporations and smaller specialty companies.

However, the cost of treatment can be high, and access to these treatments may be limited in some countries, particularly in low-income areas. Additionally, the lack of effective treatments for certain types of neutropenia and the potential side effects of some treatments are challenges facing the industry. Overall, the neutropenia treatment industry is dedicated to finding effective solutions for individuals suffering from this condition, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ฐ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐. ๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ž๐ง ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š : This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending, which can lead to increased access to advanced treatments for neutropenia.

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž : This region includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. It is known for its high standard of healthcare and strong regulatory framework, which can influence the availability and accessibility of treatments for neutropenia.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ : This region includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. It is known for its rapidly growing economies and increasing healthcare spending, which can lead to increased access to treatments for neutropenia.

๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ : This region includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa region. It is known for its lower healthcare spending and lower standard of healthcare compared to other regions, which can limit access to treatments for neutropenia.

