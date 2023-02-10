Wax Seals Are Making a Comeback with These New Trendy Products from Altenew

Wax seals are perfect unique embellishments for a variety of paper crafting projects, as demonstrated by Altenew.

Altenew's wax seal collection contains wax seals in various designs for lots of occasions.

Altenew wax seals can be used for card making, journaling, scrapbooking, and more.

Altenew wax seal collection brings back the elegance of traditional mailing to the modern age of paper crafting.

I absolutely love this wax seal stamp! It brings back the beauty to handwritten notes. The impression of the image is perfect and by far the best I’ve ever seen.”
— Rosalyn Slade, Altenew Customer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wax seals traditionally brought elegance to hand mailed cards and letters, and now they are making a comeback with Altenew’s wax seal collection. First released in August 2020, these wax seal products have been referred to as “the perfect modern interpretation of a classic tradition.” Indeed, Altenew is bringing back a tried and true tradition through the modern art of card making.

Altenew conveniently provides all the tools needed for crafters and artists to add wax seals to their projects - from the seal itself to the wax and other tools that bring ease to the process. Crafters have the choice to use wax seal sticks or wax seal beads in various elegant colors including garnet, rose gold, enchanted gold, and sapphire. The wax seal sticks melt similar to the way candles melt, and many crafters find that using the sticks is an easy way to create their wax seals. Alternatively, other crafters prefer the wax seal beads as individual beads of wax in small portions to create one wax seal at a time.

The Altenew melting spoon is designed to help with melting the wax in a safe and efficient way. The tool is described to “enable you to melt just the right amount of beads to create a wax seal.”

The wax seals available in the collection include the Blooming Bud Wax Seal Stamp, the Delicate Blossom Wax Seal Stamp, and two wax seal stamps with elegant lettering for thank you and hello messages.

Altenew customer, Rosalyn Slade, referred to the Blooming Bud Wax Seal Stamp as a stamp “sealed with magic.” She shared, “I absolutely love this wax seal stamp! It brings back the beauty to handwritten notes. The impression of the image is perfect and by far the best I’ve ever seen. Thank you from a very new and happy customer.”

Altenew wax seals are all about bringing elegance, tradition, and beauty into the paper crafting experience. Crafters eagerly await the next trendy product from the company to bring elegance to their projects.

Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
3 SUPER EASY projects with Wax Seal Stamps and Beads (and tips to clean your wax seal spoon!)

