Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,645 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Singaporean Deputy PM

VIETNAM, February 10 - SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday as part of his official visit to Singapore.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Wong on becoming the leader of the People's Action Party (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team, expressing a hope that he will always support and promote Việt Nam-Singapore cooperation in various fields, from politics, security – defence, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

He suggested the two sides boost all-level visits to implement high-level agreements, continue to promote economic connectivity to a new level, share experience in digital transformation, enhance cooperation in green transition and green energy, and prioritise cooperation in human resource training, science and technology, and innovation.

Wong said that Việt Nam is an important partner of Singapore, stressing that important cooperation agreements reached between the two sides during PM Chính's visit will create a motivation to further expand cooperation in key areas such as digital economy, digital transformation and energy transformation.

Wong, who is also Minister of Finance, said on the basis of the traditional relationship and high trust, as the leader of the PAP 4G team, he will do his utmost to contribute to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He wished the two countries will strengthen people-to-people exchange, as well as tourism and cultural cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that the two sides should discuss and strengthen the cooperation mechanism between their governments to review and propose specific measures to more effectively implement agreements reached. — VNS

You just read:

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Singaporean Deputy PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.