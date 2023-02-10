Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Singaporean Deputy PM

VIETNAM, February 10 - SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday as part of his official visit to Singapore.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Wong on becoming the leader of the People's Action Party (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team, expressing a hope that he will always support and promote Việt Nam-Singapore cooperation in various fields, from politics, security – defence, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

He suggested the two sides boost all-level visits to implement high-level agreements, continue to promote economic connectivity to a new level, share experience in digital transformation, enhance cooperation in green transition and green energy, and prioritise cooperation in human resource training, science and technology, and innovation.

Wong said that Việt Nam is an important partner of Singapore, stressing that important cooperation agreements reached between the two sides during PM Chính's visit will create a motivation to further expand cooperation in key areas such as digital economy, digital transformation and energy transformation.

Wong, who is also Minister of Finance, said on the basis of the traditional relationship and high trust, as the leader of the PAP 4G team, he will do his utmost to contribute to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He wished the two countries will strengthen people-to-people exchange, as well as tourism and cultural cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that the two sides should discuss and strengthen the cooperation mechanism between their governments to review and propose specific measures to more effectively implement agreements reached. — VNS