Eden Zero connects users to extensive Carbon Offset initiatives with App Launch

“Our goal is to offer socially conscious people personalized emission data while also offering offsetting options that increase carbon filters in underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa’.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Zero is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive carbon-offset app, designed to make micro and sustainable climate actions accessible to everyone. Eden Zero also provides users with intuitive tools to measure and track their carbon footprint by calculating the impact of their lifestyle choices and actively offset their personal emissions.
Users will also have access to long-term carbon-offset projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, which help reduce reliance on hazardous energy generation. Eden Zero operates a free and flexible subscription tier feature for users, a variety of initiatives to offset their own carbon emissions,
Speaking on the App’s launch, Olumuyiwa Boris Abiodun, CEO of Eden Lotus Power said: “Our goal is to offer socially conscious people personalized emission data while also offering environmentally friendly offsetting options that increase carbon filters and lessen the reliance on fossil fuels for energy production in underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa’. It is interesting that we can achieve this while simultaneously encouraging millions of people to reduce their own carbon footprint. Offsetting is never enough; millions of people and companies must also make direct changes."
The Eden Zero App which was designed and developed in collaboration with Drumroll Digital (a digital, brand, and marketing consulting subsidiary of Creative Intelligence Group, CIG) has a user-friendly interface and provides practical recommendations to users. Speaking on the partnership, Creative Intelligence Group CEO, Femi Odewunmi said:
“Building the Eden Zero project and its complex algorithm was highly fulfilling for the CI Group, more so because we get to be part of a global step in making the earth sustainable for future generations. I think that being able to connect with high-impact sustainability projects in sub-Saharan Africa will be a very useful feature for users”.
Eden Zero is available now on iOS and Android devices.
About Eden Zero
Eden Zero is a Nigerian Based clean energy brand with the goal of tackling climate change by offering individuals a platform to calculate their carbon footprints and choose recommendations to reduce their carbon emissions through offsets. Eden Zero was founded in 2022 by Olumuyiwa Boris who is also the CEO of Eden Lotus Power.
