Punta Cana Carnival successfully celebrates its 14th edition to the rhythm of music and colors, gathering thousands of people

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of local and foreign visitors gathered at the 14th edition of the Punta Cana Carnival, an initiative of Grupo Puntacana, celebrated at Boulevard 1ro de Noviembre Puntacana Village, to enjoy some of the best artistic and cultural representations of the Dominican Republic and international ensembles.   

The parade began with the coronation of the renowned Dominican merengue singer and Latin Grammy winner, Eddy Herrera, as the King "Momo" of the event. This is one of the most anticipated surprises of the gala, as the distinction is awarded to national, outstanding and influential personalities, who inspire Dominican society with their work and as a figure that promotes art and culture.

The cultural fest continued with an impressive multicolored display of masks and costumes by 20 of the best cultural ensembles and the carnival parade of 1,500 people representing cultural attributes from Punta Cana, Bávaro, San Pedro de Macorís, Santo Domingo, Salcedo, Puerto Playa and Barahona. There were also international troupes from Colombia, Spain, Aruba, Haiti and Miami.

The event concluded with a grand closing concert to the rhythm of the most emblematic hits of Punta Cana Carnival's King "Momo", Eddy Herrera

Punta Cana, located in province of La Altagracia in the east region of the Dominican Republic, is the current tourism leading destination in the country. As of today, the east region generates the equivalent of 6.8% of the Dominican Republic's GDP in the tourism sector and La Altagracia has become the province with the highest per capita income in the country.

About Punta Cana Carnival

The Punta Cana Carnival is the most awaited gathering of art and culture in the Eastern region. The cultural festival was born in 2008, with the purpose of promoting the folkloric traditions of the Dominican Republic.

About Grupo Puntacana

Grupo Puntacana is a pioneer company in large scale tourist and economic development. With over 53 years of trajectory, it has envisioned and developed a successful real estate community and airport in a paradisaical destination in the Dominican Republic. Through its initiatives in sustainability and corporate social responsibility, they have become a reference for its creation of new jobs while enhancing the local culture and taking care of the environment.

