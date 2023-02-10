Statistics Office Hosts Delegation from Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire

MOROCCO, February 10 - The High Commission for the Plan (HCP) hosted a delegation of officials from the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD) of Senegal and the National Institute of Statistics (INS) of Côte d'Ivoire from February 6 to 10 on the subject of regional accounts.

This exchange of experience and good statistical practices with partner countries is part of the HCP's policy of openness towards its African environment, according to an HCP press release.

During this study visit, facilitated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central Africa (AFRITAC), the working sessions focused on methodological practices for compiling regional accounts by industry.

The visit was also an opportunity for the delegation to learn about the dynamics of the regional statistical system through the experience of Casablanca-Settat, and in particular the development of regional databases and the reporting process in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MAP: 10 February 2023