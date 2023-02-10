Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,651 in the last 365 days.

Statistics Office Hosts Delegation from Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire

Statistics Office Hosts Delegation from Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire

MOROCCO, February 10 - The High Commission for the Plan (HCP) hosted a delegation of officials from the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD) of Senegal and the National Institute of Statistics (INS) of Côte d'Ivoire from February 6 to 10 on the subject of regional accounts.

This exchange of experience and good statistical practices with partner countries is part of the HCP's policy of openness towards its African environment, according to an HCP press release.

During this study visit, facilitated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central Africa (AFRITAC), the working sessions focused on methodological practices for compiling regional accounts by industry.

The visit was also an opportunity for the delegation to learn about the dynamics of the regional statistical system through the experience of Casablanca-Settat, and in particular the development of regional databases and the reporting process in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MAP: 10 February 2023

You just read:

Statistics Office Hosts Delegation from Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.