Being noticed by customers increases a business's visibility in the marketplace, which can help attract new customers and generate more sales.

Credico suggests that recognition can give a company a competitive advantage over other businesses and increase revenue, as more customers mean more sales and growth opportunities.Being noticed by customers can also build a community around a business, which can lead to increased customer engagement, word-of-mouth marketing, and positive online reviews.There are several sales and marketing skills that can help a business get noticed by customers, including:Understanding the target market: Knowing who your target customers are, their needs and pain points, and how they make buying decisions is crucial to creating a compelling message and reaching them effectively.Branding: Developing a strong and consistent brand that communicates the unique value proposition of your startup is essential to standing out in a crowded market.Product/service positioning: Understanding how to position a product or service in the market and differentiate it from competitors is key to getting noticed by customers.Storytelling: The ability to craft and tell a compelling story about a startup and its products or services can help capture potential customers' attention and build an emotional connection with them.Networking: Building relationships with potential customers, partners, and influencers can be an effective way to get noticed and generate interest in a startup.Digital marketing: With the rise of the internet, digital marketing skills such as SEO, PPC advertising, social media, email marketing, and content marketing are becoming increasingly important for startups to reach and engage with customers.Analytics: Understanding how to measure, analyze, and interpret data can help to optimize marketing campaigns and make data-driven decisions.Adaptability: Being able to adapt to the market and customer's needs, listen to feedback, and be willing to pivot your strategy when needed can help a startup to stay relevant and noticed in the market.Credico is quick to point out that not all of these skills are needed for every business - it depends on a product, target market, and stage of the company. However, having a good understanding of these skills can give a startup a competitive edge and increase its chances of getting noticed by customers.Overall, being noticed by customers is crucial for any business looking to grow, establish itself in the marketplace, and build long-term relationships with customers.