AGF Announces Termination of AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the termination of AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund (the “Funds”) effective at the close of business on or about April 14, 2023 (the “Termination Date”). The decision to close the Funds was driven by the small number of investors, relatively low assets, and the costs associated with maintaining such small funds.



Effective February 10, 2023, units of the Funds are no longer available for purchase and AGF has stopped accepting purchases and switches into the Funds, including systematic purchase and switch plans.

Investors can transfer their investments into another AGF fund, or redeem their units. AGF is waiving a portion of the management fee that is normally applicable to the Funds, from the close of business on February 10, 2023, until the Termination Date. Note that there may be distributions paid on the Funds, prior to termination.

Investors who remain holding the Funds in client-name registered plans will have their units switched to the same series of AGF Canadian Money Market Fund, effective on or about April 13, 2023, without any deferred sales charges applied. Investors who remain holding the Funds in client-name non-registered plans and/or nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about the Termination Date, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied.

