Ecosmob Technologies Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecosmob Technologies announced today that TMC has named its Aizan SBC as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Aizan SBC is a customized SBC software that facilitates smooth and secure interconnection between VoIP networks. It is a features-packed SBC that offers load balancing, high availability, and call routing requirements.

"We visualize the client's needs and curate a customized solution per their requirements. Aizan SBC is one such latest example, where our team of VoIP experts helped the client switch to an agile SBC Platform from their hardware-based SBC," stated Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & Director.

“Congratulations to Ecosmob Technologies for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Aizan SBC has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.

About ECOSMOB Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. We endeavor to deliver novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring that our clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies and position themself in leading roles in the market. With our team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing and offers a pool of expert developers to solve your staffing & project needs. Ecosmob's highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations. Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world's tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Our solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Service

Staff augmentation services

Original Source: https://www.prlog.org/12950778-ecosmob-technologies-awarded-2022-excellence-award-by-internet-telephony-magazine.html