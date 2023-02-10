Submit Release
Fortis Inc. Files 2022 Year-End Disclosure Documents

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its 2022 Annual Information Form, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Corporation has also filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sedar.com (Canadian filings), www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) and the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com, or by emailing investorrelations@fortisinc.com.

The Management Information Circular for the Corporation's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders is expected to be made available to shareholders in late March.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at December 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com


