Baby Otter Swim School Partners with The Stanwood Group to End Childhood Drownings Through Franchising

Baby Otter Swim School, with Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and Franchise Developer Robert Katz, Partner to End Childhood Drownings Through Franchising
This is the best cause I have ever been involved with”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drowning is the leading cause of death among children aged 1–4 in Florida. Florida’s drowning rate among children aged 1–4 is the highest in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/drowning/facts/index.html. There were an additional 343 hospitalizations from non-fatal drownings. Children aged 1 to 4 make up 13% of the deaths and 44% of the hospitalizations for all drownings. “All this is preventable through education,” said Co-Founder Marlene Bloom. Since the pandemic, drownings are up 70%. Baby Otter’s Founders, Mindy York and Marlene Bloom, and longtime friend and national spokesperson, Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, have partnered with veteran franchise developer Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Adviser with The Stanwood Group, to combat this nationwide epidemic through education and franchise opportunities.
Mindy and Marlene’s Florida State Certified Baby Otter Swim School, utilizing their proprietary Turn, Kick, Reach® system, has set out to put an end to childhood drowning through franchising. Over the last 40 years, in Florida alone, York and Bloom’s Baby Otter Swim School has substantially decreased the drowning statistics throughout the state. Baby Otter Swim School’s Founders have been helping children learn to swim for decades. They count all of Hall of Fame Football Great Walter Payton’s grandchildren and Hollywood Icon Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple among their prized graduates. “I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for Apple. She has been swimming (almost) every day since you saw her. She has gotten tremendous confidence in the water. Now, when we swim, she takes off on her own out of my arms and swims into her daddy’s,” said Gwyneth Paltrow.
“Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, nicknamed The Hawk and Awesome Dawson, has been Baby Otter’s national spokesperson for over 17 years,” said Mindy. “We taught him to swim at the age of 50. Andre has worked tirelessly without any compensation and has been on the same mission as us, to end childhood drownings, and continues to show support in any way he can.” added Mindy. “This is the best cause I have ever been involved with,” said Andre Dawson. “The secret is in our proprietary technique; children and adults can learn to swim in less than 3 hours using our proven Turn, Kick, Reach® system,” said Marlene Bloom. As an educator who saw the need, Marlene pioneered the proprietary program based on lesson plans curriculum which allows Baby Otter to teach a child as young as 9 months in one-on-one private sessions to swim in under 3 hours.
Mindy and Marlene are committed to putting an end to preventable drownings in the United States through Franchising. “Their franchise program combines franchise ownership opportunities with drowning prevention through education in an established highly profitable low overhead traveling swim school business model,” said Katz.
“I can’t think of a better career opportunity than owning a Baby Otter Swim School and becoming a drowning prevention expert in the field of aquatics, making a great living, and giving back to your community by saving lives of countless children.” said Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor with New Jersey based Franchise Development Company, The Stanwood Group. “The more people we turn into Entrepreneurs and help them become successful, the more children’s lives we will save,” said Mindy. “Our franchise program requires NO Brick-and-Mortar investment, rather we are a traveling swim school with very low start-up costs, providing a quicker return on investment.” said Mindy. In their first year offering franchises, “Baby Otter Swim School has already sold eight franchised territories welcoming their latest franchisees, Tara and Michael White for Parkland, Florida.” said Katz who advises Baby Otter Swim School.
Staci York, Mindy’s daughter, is now a franchisee herself in the Orlando, Florida area covering Dr. Phillips, Windermere, Gotha, Metro West, Orland, Lake Buena Vista, Celebration, Champions Gate Davenport and Haines City. She is keeping the family mission alive since she was a near drowning victim over 35 years ago and the reason Mindy joined Marlene in their mission.
Owning your own Baby Otter Swim School can help you be your own BOSS, set your own schedule and, best of all, SAVE LIVES! Baby Otter’s passion and commitment to saving children from drowning will never end until there are no more drownings.
