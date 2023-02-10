TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
TFT-LCD Display Panel Market To Be Driven By Increasing Deployment Of TFT-LCD Display Panels In Smart TVs and Smartphones In the Forecast Period Of 2023-2028WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Share, Size, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global TFT-LCD display panel market, assessing the market based on its segments like sizes, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.9%
The increasing deployment of TFT-LCD display panels in smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among others, is driving the market growth. The increasing demand for consumer electronics with enhanced screen resolution and great picture quality, owing to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanisation, is anticipated to propel the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing demand for good quality display panels in enterprises for better presentability, is likely to be a major driver of the market. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the presence of large population in emerging economies, such as India and China, which is generating a significant demand for display panels.
TFT-LCD Display Panel Industry Definition and Major Segments
A thin-film-transistor liquid -crystal display (TFT LCD) panel is defined as a technology which is used in the television to enhance the experience of the users. In a TFT-LCD display panel, each pixel is attached to a thin film transistor which offers great colour quality. TFT-LCD also improves contrast and addressability of the television.
On the basis of size, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Large Size
• Medium and Small Size
The significant applications of the product include:
• Television
• Mobile Phones
• Mobile PCs
• Monitors
• Automotive
• Others
The regional markets for TFT-LCD display panel include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Trends
The key trends in the TFT-LCD display panel market include the growing research and development activities by the major market players aimed towards augmenting the quality of consumer electronics by bolstering the viewing experience. The growing competition between the international brands, such as Samsung Electronics and Toshiba, is anticipated to accelerate the sales of the product.
Moreover, the thriving e-commerce industry, which is further augmented by the increasing purchasing power of the population is likely to be a boon for the market in the coming years. The technological advancements in the medium and large enterprises is likely to lead to a heightened adoption of TFT-LCD display panels in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are :
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,
LG Electronics Inc.
Sharp Corporation
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.,
AU Optronics Corp
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other