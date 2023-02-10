Executive search firm selected to identify new President & CEO for Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, the steward of an endowment to support health equity through race equity in Pinellas County, selected Winner Partners to lead the search for their President & CEO.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg (Foundation) selected Winner Partners as the executive search firm to identify a new President & CEO to carry forward the important work of the Foundation.

"The Foundation is committed to advancing racial equity in St. Petersburg and the surrounding communities." shared Donna Petersen, Board of Trustees Chair. "Winner Partners understands the local landscape, has the ability to draw upon diverse networks. And demonstrated a collaborative approach to our leadership team through the selection process."

The Board of Trustees committed that a broad cross section of the community be engaged in determining the qualities and skills necessary to successfully lead the Foundation. The Board, working with Foundation staff, began this process in January. Winner Partners will utilize the information gathered from the community as well as input from the Board and staff to determine the right candidate.

"The excitement we feel about starting this search is radiating through the entire firm. We take the commitment of being "People first" seriously," says Tina Winner, Winner Partner's Managing Partner and Co-Founder, "and there is a deep alignment with the mission of the Foundation, as we are also a part of this community, we will work together to find the right person to lead this foundation."

Winner Partners has a niche for bringing top-tier talent to some of the most influential cities around the country. Diversity and Inclusion is baked into every search because it aligns deeply with the Winner Partners' core values. Having grown the firm to 15 partners in five years, Winner Partners employs a multi-tiered process to screen and evaluate candidates utilizing their Partners' specific subject-matter expertise. This team approach, coined as Partners on Demand®, consists of leading industry experts from nonprofits, community & economic development, tourism & hospitality, sports, cybersecurity, and more.

A specific timeline for the selection process has not been set. The Trustees are focusing on finding the right candidate to carry forward the important work of the Foundation. Carl Lavender and Carol Martin Brown will continue in their roles as Interim Co-CEO's, ensuring all the functions of the Foundation continue to run smoothly.

About the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is a private foundation formed in 2013 following the sale of the nonprofit Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. It is the steward of an endowment to support health equity in Pinellas County. The Foundation achieves health equity through race equity by listening humbly, learning fearlessly, and leading courageously impacting systems change. In 2019, it opened the Center for Health Equity, to invite people to learn, connect, and create together in order to advance racial equity and transform our communities. To learn more, visit https://healthystpete.foundation/

About Winner Partners

Winner Partners is a privately held, executive search and recruitment firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida with offices around the country. Our firm was intentionally designed as a collaborative platform of the most talented search consultants in the market matched with proven, successful leaders who are subject-matter experts in their respective industries. A certified, woman-owned business, the firm has deep experience in community and economic impact-focused nonprofits, as well as with corporations and privately held businesses. Winner Partners specializes in search strategy with an eye on diversity while building partnerships. https://www.winnerpartners.net/

Media Contact

Danielle Weitlauf, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, 727-686-8565, dweitlauf@tuckerhall.com

SOURCE Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg