VCSEL Market Global Key Players, Growth, Industry Size, Share, Demands, Trend and Forecasts to 2028

PUNE, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) is a type of semiconductor laser that emits light vertically, perpendicular to the surface of the substrate, as opposed to traditional edge-emitting lasers that emit light horizontally. The VCSEL Market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for data communication and consumer electronics products.
Some of the key factors driving the growth of the VCSEL market include:
Rising demand for data communication: VCSELs are widely used in data communication applications such as fiber optic data transmission, Ethernet, and Infrared Data Association (IrDA) communication.
Growth of consumer electronics: VCSELs are used in consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The increasing popularity of these devices has led to an increase in demand for VCSELs.
Growing demand for 3D sensing applications: VCSELs are used in 3D sensing applications such as facial recognition, gesture recognition, and biometrics. The growing demand for these applications is driving the growth of the VCSEL market.
Advances in technology: Continuous advancements in VCSEL technology, such as high-power VCSELs and VCSEL arrays, are driving the growth of the market.
The VCSEL market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market include Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and OSRAM Licht AG.
In conclusion, the VCSEL market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for data communication and consumer electronics products, growth in 3D sensing applications, and advancements in technology.
The VCSEL market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Lumentum (US), Coherent Corporation (US), ams-OSRAM (Austria), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), Leonardo Electronics (US), MKS Instruments (US), Santec (Japan), VERTILAS (Germany), Vertilite (China), Alight Technologies (Denmark), Inneos (US), IQE (UK), Thorlabs (UK), TT Electronics (UK), Ushio America (US), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), and Frankfurt Laser Company (Germany).
Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:
By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%
By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 40%, and Others - 20%
By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%
“North America is the second fastest growing market for VCSEL market by 2028”
North America is one of the major markets for VCSELs due to applications, such as consumer electronics, data centers, and commercial & industrial segments. Lumentum (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), and Broadcom (US) are some of the major players operating in this region. Chipmakers and OEM buyers of VCSELs are expected to face the impacts of the recession and the resultant decrease in demand for consumer electronics such as laptops, PCs, and smartphones. These factors are likely to lead to a decline in the growth of the VCSEL market in 2023. The market is expected to register moderate growth in the next 2–3 years in North America.
