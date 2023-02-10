Alternative Data Market Expected to Reach US$ 52,197.1 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 50.9%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global alternative data market size reached US$ 4,232.4 Million in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Alternative Data Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global alternative data market size reached US$ 4,232.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52,197.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 50.9% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Alternative data refers to the data that is utilized by investors to assess a company or investment. It comprises credit card transactions, mobile devices, internet of things (IoT) sensors, satellite imagery, social media sentiment, product reviews, web traffic, and weather data. It provides accurate and faster data insights into company performance as compared to traditional data sources. It assists in optimizing workflows, managing risk, and improving decision-making. It also aids in measuring information in real-time, enhancing customer experience, and identifying new business partners. As a result, it is widely employed in the automotive, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, construction, logistics, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alternative-data-market/requestsample
Alternative Data Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the increasing demand for alternative data from hedge funds as they generate outperformance, enhance decision-making, and support the risk management processes represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) in the alternative data that increases information generation is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, key players operating are introducing the next generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution to find opportunities and risks in companies, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Data Type:
Mobile Application Usage
Credit and Debit Card Transactions
Email Receipts
Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records
Satellite & Weather Data
Social and Sentiment Data
Web Scraped Data
Web Traffic
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Transportation and Logistics
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Energy and Utilities
IT and Telecommunications
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
1010Data Inc. (Advance Communication Corp.)
Advan Research Corporation
Dataminr Inc.
Eagle Alpha
M Science
Nasdaq Inc.
Preqin
RavenPack
The Earnest Research Company
Thinknum Inc.
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3709&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/occupancy-sensor-market-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/financial-fraud-detection-software-market-share-key-players-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/virtual-data-room-market-size-reach-us-43-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/tag-management-system-market-size-reach-us-16987-million-abhay-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/real-time-bidding-market-size-reach-us-362-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/vibration-monitoring-market-size-reach-us-20-billion-2022-2027-abhay/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/malware-analysis-market-size-reach-us-254-billion-2022-2027-rajput/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here