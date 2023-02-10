The Growth of Clinical Trial Imaging Services in the Medical Industry: Market Trends and Forecasts | $1.8 Bn by 2027

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Service Type

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market generated $1.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $1.80 billion by 2027

Clinical trial imaging services refer to the use of medical imaging techniques, such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans, to gather data during clinical trials. The purpose of using these techniques in clinical trials is to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of a patient's condition and to monitor the effects of a particular treatment.

Imaging services play a crucial role in the development and approval of new drugs and medical devices. They help to determine the safety and efficacy of these products by providing visual evidence of their effects on the body. For example, imaging can be used to track the growth of tumors or the progression of a disease, to evaluate the effectiveness of a new drug or device, or to detect any adverse reactions to treatment.

The quality of imaging data is critical to the success of a clinical trial, and clinical trial imaging services are typically performed by highly trained and experienced radiologists and technologists. They use specialized equipment and techniques to produce high-quality images that accurately reflect the patient's condition and the effects of treatment.

In summary, clinical trial imaging services are an important part of the clinical trial process, helping to provide valuable information about the safety and efficacy of new drugs and medical devices.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Oncology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of cancer treatments and to monitor the progression of the disease.

Neurology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effects of treatments for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Cardiology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease and hypertension.

Orthopedics: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis and spinal injuries.

Gastroenterology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for digestive conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dermatology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.

Radiology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for conditions that affect the bones, such as osteoporosis and fractures.

Pulmonology: Imaging is used to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments for respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

These are just a few examples of the many segments that use clinical trial imaging services. The specific imaging techniques used in each segment will vary depending on the condition being studied and the goals of the trial.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of research and healthcare institutions shifted toward finding treatment for Covid-infected patients and there have been disruptions, cancellations, or rescheduling of many clinical trials.

There has been significant drop in demand for imaging in clinical trial services during the lockdown. On the other hand, the demand increased for R&D activities regarding development of therapeutics for Covid-19.

However, governments have introduced few relaxations in different regions during the post-lockdown. This is expected to raise the demand for these services and the market would recover soon.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading players of the global clinical trial imaging services market analyzed in the research include Biospective Inc., BioClinica, Inc., ERT Clinical, Icon Plc, Calyx, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, IXICO plc, Micron Inc., Imaging Endpoints, Medpace Inc., Median Technologies, Pharmtrace, and ProScan Imaging.

