Low Code Development Platform Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2030

Low code development platforms are software solutions that enable organizations to rapidly develop, deploy, and manage applications using minimal coding. These platforms provide a visual development environment that enables users to create and deploy applications faster and more efficiently than traditional development methods.

Market Overview:

The global low code development platform market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.61 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.8% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Low Code Development Platform Market Report 2023 provides in-depth analysis of the industry's development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. During the forecast period between 2023-2030, the report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management. A comprehensive use of both primary and secondary data sources was utilized in this research study of the Low Code Development Platform market. In this process, a variety of parameters are studied, including government policy, market conditions, competitive landscapes, historical data, current market trends, technological advancements, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in related industries.

The Low Code Development Platform market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Low Code Development Platform market. However, over the predicted period of 2023-2030, this picture is expected to alter.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Salesforce.com Inc.

◘ Appian Corporation

◘ Microsoft Corporation

◘ Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

◘ Pegasystems Inc.

◘ Oracle Corporation

◘ ZOHO Corporation

◘ Mendix Inc. (Siemens AG)

◘ AgilePoint Inc.

◘ QuickBase Inc.

◘ Clear Software LLC (Microsoft Corporation)

◘ ServiceNow Inc.

◘ Skuid Inc.

◘ Outsystems Inc.

◘ Temenos AG.

Drivers & Trends

The Low Code Development Platform Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Low Code Development Platform Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Low Code Development Platform Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the low code development platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of a large number of technology companies in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for digital transformation and the growing adoption of cloud computing in the region.

Report Includes:

◘ An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Low Code Development Platform .

◘ Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

◘ The worldwide Low Code Development Platform market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Low Code Development Platform type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

◘ Highlights of the industry's market potential for Low Code Development Platform , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

◘ COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Low Code Development Platform specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

◘ Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

◘ Review of patents granted for Low Code Development Platform , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

◘ Company profiles of the the world's leading global players.

