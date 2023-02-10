Global Medical Robots Market is projected to reach US$ 40 Billion at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2023 and 2032

Market Report on Medical Robots: Technological Advancements in Medical Industry and Growth of AI to Boosts the Demand

Medical Robots Market Segmented By Instrument & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services for Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications,

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical robots market refers to the use of robots in the healthcare industry for various applications such as surgical procedures, rehabilitation, and assistive care, among others. Medical robots are designed to perform specific tasks with high accuracy and precision, providing improved outcomes and reduced recovery time for patients.

The medical robots market share is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2032. Historically, the market recorded a higher CAGR of 19.6% (2015-2021), resulting in a market size of US$ 2 Bn in 2021.

Key Companies

• Intuitive Surgical

• Stryker Corporation

• Accuray

• Omnicell, Inc.

• BD Rowa

• Hocoma AG

• Medtronic

• Smith & Nephew

• ARxIUM

How does Competition Influence the Medical Robots Market?

The latest research on medical robots market by PMR suggests that the medical robots market’s competitive landscape exhibits a fragmented nature, with various competitors present.

Despite the presence of multiple companies, the medical robots market is moderately consolidated, as the majority of market demand is fulfilled by advanced solutions from major players.

Western partnerships to improve healthcare, domestic manufacturers’ creation of surgical robots, and many government collaborations with regional universities for research and development are all factors in the country’s growth and competitiveness. These businesses are relying on strategic collaboration activities to grow their market share and profit margins.

• Stryker Corporation (US) gained regulatory approval in Japan in 2020 for the MAKO robotic surgery system for partial knee replacement.

• Accuray (US) introduced the CyberKnife S7 System in 2020, a next-generation CyberKnife platform that offers advanced precision, real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking, and synchronisation treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

• Medicrea, a pioneer in the change of spinal surgery through artificial intelligence, predictive modelling, and patient-specific implants, was bought by Medtronic (Ireland) in 2020.

• Intuitive Surgical (US) gained FDA approval for the da Vinci Single-port Surgical System in 2019.

• Mobius Imaging, LLC (US) and Cardan Robotics were bought by Stryker Corporation (US) in 2019. (US). This acquisition adds superior imaging and robotics skills, as well as a strong product pipeline.

Key Segments:

By Product & Service

• Instrument & Accessories

• Robotic Systems

• Services

By Application

• Laparoscopy

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Pharmacy Applications

• Physical Rehabilitation

• External Beam Radiation Therapy

• Neurosurgery

• Others

By Solutions

• On-Premises

• Cloud

By End-user

• Application Medical Robots Market

• Network Medical Robots Market

• Device Medical Robots Market

• Social Engineering

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In conclusion, the global medical robots market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing aging population, and advancements in technology. The market is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for players operating in the market, especially in developing countries, where the demand for advanced medical technologies is increasing.

