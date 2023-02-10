Spektrum Metrics Is Here To Provide The Best Spectrum Ownership And Analysis Solutions
The leading firm unveils and promises to give the best spectrum ownership and analysis solutions.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektrum Metrics, known as Allnet Insights & Analytics, has reached potential clients who require the best spectrum ownership and analysis solutions to inform their business decisions. It is the leading authority on North American wireless spectrum ownership. The company's tools and reports outlay detailed spectrum assignment information for each county area and comprehensive spectrum depth, LTE channel information, and MHz-POPs estimates for nearly 2500 wireless carriers and spectrum licensees.
The Web Spectrum Viewer is a web-based product that allows users to visualize and analyze the current spectrum ownership for all the mobile carrier and millimeter wave frequency bands at a county level for all 50 states and US territories.
On the other hand, Allnet Insights' Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tools are advanced visualization instruments anchored in Excel, offering spectrum analysis that surpasses information currently available to national wireless carriers. Businesses that are using it are able to identify strength and weaknesses across the spectrum landscape, helping them lead their peers with confidence in their strategic decisions.
The tool provides a unique insight into how spectrum is owned and who uses it most efficiently. It also gives a better understanding of who owns each channel in a market to make more informed decisions about what products or services to offer customers. Additionally, Allnet Insights' Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool enables businesses to gain valuable insights into their competitors' strategies while providing them with a clear understanding of where they stand compared to others within their industry segment as well as nationally across various sectors such as cable providers/broadband providers/cellular operators, etc.
"We are excited to announce the change of the name of our firm to Spektrum Metrics to better reflect our core focus on Global Spectrum Research and Analysis. Contact us, and we will help you with the best spectrum ownership and analysis solutions." said Brian Goemmer, President..
The founder of Allnet Insights & Analytics has over 15 years of wireless carrier experience as a radio engineer and engineering executive focused on site deployment and spectrum and an additional 12 years focus on spectrum research and auction support.
About Spektrum Metrics
Spektrum Metrics is a privately held company based in Bellevue, WA. The company was founded in 2010 and has been providing spectrum ownership analysis tools and research reports to wireless carriers, financial entities, infrastructure providers, and equipment suppliers since then.
Media Contact
Spectrum Metrics
+1 425 522 2142
Info@Spektrummetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram