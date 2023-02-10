Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Irish Ambassador

MOROCCO, February 10 - House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami on Thursday held talks with Irish Ambassador to Morocco James McIntyre, at the headquarter of the Parliament's lower house.

On this occasion, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, through the institutionalization of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two legislative institutions, said a statement released by the lower house.

Such cooperation would through the parliamentary friendship group, effective and efficient communication, exchange of visits, reflection on spaces for dialogue, exchange and sharing of expertise and experience, the statement further specified.

This meeting was also an opportunity for Talbi Alami and McIntyre to discuss issues of common interest and role of parliaments and MPs in maintaining peace and security worldwide and promoting development in its various aspects, said the same source.

MAP: 09 February 2023