Government Will Not Increase Electricity Prices - Spokesperson

MOROCCO, February 10 - The government, which has subsidized electricity for years, will not increase the rates of this vital energy, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the end of the Government Council, Baitas said that Bill 83-21 on regional multi-service companies approved by Parliament is intended to address one of the major issues to serve the interest of Moroccan citizens who pay the bill for water, electricity and sewerage liquid.

The bill will be submitted to the relevant committees in the Houses of Representatives and Councillors for review and approval, in addition to the control of constitutionality and its submission to the Constitutional Court, if necessary, he continued.

Baitas also stressed the need for the regularization of the water and electricity distribution sector and the gradual implementation of this project to maintain the financial balance of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and investments at the national level.

MAP:09 February 2023

