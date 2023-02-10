Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Size is Hit USD 45 Billion By 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Chip Demand Drives Global SATS Industry

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market , By Service, By Application - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 45 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.5% during the assessment timeframe.

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Insights

The semiconductor assembly & testing services market is growing continually. Aggressively accelerated digital technology and digital transformation boost the adoption of SAT services in major industries to help sustain their momentum while implementing remote workstations. The SATS market is driven by the rising demand from consumer electronics companies due to the increasing sales of electronic equipment. Semiconductor companies are investing in improving their production lines, which, in turn, drives the SATS market.

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Key Players

Key players active in the SATS market are-

Amkor Technology, Inc. (US)

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (US)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore)

CORWIL Technology (US)

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (US)

Chipbond Technology Corporation (US)

Global Foundries (US)

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 45 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The increase in the use of automated control system technology in various industries. Key Market Drivers Growing demand for semiconductors from the consumer electronics industry.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/semiconductor-assembly-testing-services-market-2415



Industry Trends

Semiconductor assembly plays a vital role in determining the pricing of final products. The next big factor impacting semiconductor production is testing processes that further ensure high quality and reliability. Growing demand for semiconductors from the consumer electronics industry and the rapid growth in the semiconductor industry drives the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

The semiconductor assembly & testing service market size is also boosted by the recent growth in consumer electronics with innovation and technology advancements. Besides, the rise in disposable income and economic growth worldwide influence the growth of the SATS market. The spurring rise in semiconductor industries in developing regions is projected to offer significant market opportunities.

The demand for higher packaging technologies has elevated with the growing use of smartphones and tablets in emerging nations; this, as a result, is estimated to create the potential for the SATS market. Additionally, the efficient supply chain facilitated by the SATS providers has reduced the time to market, thus becoming the priority choice of integrated design manufacturers.

Furthermore, the increase in the use of automated control system technology in various industries is another factor projected to contribute to the SATS market growth. Besides, semiconductor manufacturing companies aiming to meet the high market demand from the electronics sectors are outsourcing semiconductor assembly and test services (OSATS) to improve their core competencies, which are projected to offer significant market growth opportunities.

High costs associated with semiconductor assembly and test services and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) are major factors restraining market growth. This is due to the wafer fabrication process that involves higher CAPEX and operational costs for testing and packaging. Also, building and maintaining a state-of-the-art factory for wafer fabrication is an expensive affair, which subsequently increases the SATS prices.

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Segmentation

The SATS market is segmented into services, applications, and regions. The services segment is sub-segmented into assembly, packaging, and testing. Among these, assembly service is the largest segment in the market. The segment is likely to continue to grow further during the assessment period.

The application segment is sub-segmented into consumer electronics, information technology, telecommunication, automotive, and industrial. Among these, telecommunication is the largest application segment. The segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the assessment period.

By region, the market is bifurcated into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, the APAC region accounts for the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe respectively.

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Regional Analysis

APAC has always been the SATS market leader and will maintain its leading position throughout the assessment period. APAC is the largest market for semiconductors providing advanced semiconductor chips to global markets. Factors behind the market growth include the growing demand for electronic equipment by the customer and the vast presence of key players such as Silicon Precision industries and Powertech Technology.

Besides, the high presence of leading manufacturing industries and semiconductor companies gives APAC an edge over other regions. Japan, China, and India are leading markets for semiconductor assembly and testing services in the region.

With the largest presence of consumer electronics industries, huge development in semiconductor industries, and increased demand from telecommunication industries, Japan, China, and India offers significant opportunities to semiconductor assembly & test companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly & test (OSAT market).

Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Competitive Landscape

Well-established players invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and product portfolios. Semiconductor companies are trying to scale up their operational blueprints by investing in technology and infrastructure to level up their game, which in turn is boosting the SATS market size. The semiconductor assembly and test industry are rapidly gearing to eliminate the widening demand-supply gap of semiconductor chips.

For instance, recently, on Nov. 10, 2022, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) announced the start of the construction of its new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The new facility, with a built-up area of 982,000 square feet, will help ease the demand in the SATS market.

ASE serves major semiconductor companies supplying advanced chips in consumer, communication, industrial, and automotive applications. Over recent years, the semiconductor industry has been witnessing rapid growth due to the rise of 5G, AI, high-performance computing, and automotive electronic developments.

OSAT manufacturing is a crucial link in the global electronics supply chain. This, as a result, drives the demand for semiconductor assembly & testing services further. As a leading OSAT player, ASE, Malaysia has been strategically deploying capital investments to capture more market share and extend the breadth & depth of its service offerings.

