Dubai's Business Scene Heats Up: Investors Roundtable Connect and Strike Deals at the Emirate's Premier Networking Event

Dubai's Business Scene Soars High as The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable Network and Collaborate at Power-Packed Event

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle, a global network of entrepreneurs and investors, will once again bring together a diverse group of international business leaders to form a circle of trust, share knowledge and experience, and drive economic prosperity. The upcoming conference will be attended by global members, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, innovators, NGOs, ambassadors, and diplomats representing over 20 countries, and promises to be a resounding success. The high-level business networking opportunities will create meaningful connections and provide an environment for the flourishing of international business relationships. The event will be celebrated by all attendees and is poised to have a positive impact on the growth and success of the businesses within the network.

Get ready for an exciting gathering of the brightest minds in business and investment! The Investors Roundtable in Dubai is set to take place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the magnificent One&Only Royal Mirage Peregrine Ballroom Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. The day's events are packed with opportunities for networking, learning, and growth. The welcome drinks will kick off the day, followed by a welcome address and a special address from the conference's guest speakers. The keynote address and fireside chats will set the tone for the day's discussions, followed by a networking lunch break and keynote presentations. Roundtable discussions and recognition of excellence will take place after a coffee break, and the day will conclude with post-networking cocktails.

The speaker line-up is truly stellar, featuring some of the biggest names in business and investment. To name a few, Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder, and chairman of the board of The Abrahamic Business Circle and Chairman of the Board of Tactical Management will bring his extensive experience to the stage. Co-founder of the Abrahamic Business Circle, Dr. Tillmann Lauk, a former member of the Global Executive Board of Deutsche Bank, will share his insights. La Nard Bradley, the founder, and president of the Food & Nutrition group and founder and partner at Goldfarb Capital will bring his expertise in food security to the conference. The managing money power consultant, Laxman Kumar Nasarpuri, and the co-founder and director of Steeldalal PVT & Global Invest Ventures Ltd, will bring their wealth of experience in business and investment. Victor Alfa, the landlab property developer from Alfa Property Group, will bring his insights on real estate development, and Lior Ziegler, the CEO of AVA Biodefender, will share his innovative work in the field of biotechnology. Sopheap Lao, a renowned impactful speaker on business transformation and CEO of Davensi will share his knowledge of financial technology.

Attendees at the Investors Roundtable in Dubai will have the unique opportunity to engage with some of the biggest names in the government and the world of business and investment. The event will be supported by Ambassadors and Trade Commissioners representing countries like Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, the Commonwealth of Dominica, North Macedonia, and more. Some of the companies including are Abundy Inc. Genoptic, Golden Gate Enterprises, Embassy Capital Group LLC, BeSpoke Estate Marbella, EBN&Co, Gulf Analytica, Nagel & Partners, OpenSpring, Cerafiltec, WeTel TV, Safarway Travel, Knowingo, Charles Russell Speechlys, RIF Trust, Capital Nature, TriSolar Innowadi Group, Zoho, Rimon PC Law, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Be1World International, Omnizon Networks, and Middle East Interpolitan Money, these high-profile individuals will gather to exchange ideas and investment opportunities. With such a diverse array of industries represented, attendees can expect to hear about a wide range of sustainable investment opportunities, from cutting-edge technology to traditional sectors like real estate, water and energy, and food security.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s website offers a more comprehensive list of the companies that its members have strong ties to, so attendees can get a better sense of the kinds of investment opportunities that will be presented. This conference is sure to be a hub of activity, with business leaders from around the world converging to share their knowledge and insights.

