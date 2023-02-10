LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market Size, Players, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts to 2030
PUNE, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LTE & 5G NR (New Radio) based CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) networks market refers to the use of the CBRS frequency band (3.5 GHz) for the deployment of LTE and 5G mobile networks. CBRS is a shared spectrum band that can be used by multiple operators to increase network capacity and improve coverage in urban and rural areas.
The LTE & 5G NR-based CBRS Networks Market is growing as operators look for alternative ways to increase network capacity and improve coverage, and CBRS provides an opportunity for operators to access additional spectrum resources at a lower cost compared to licensed spectrum.
Some of the key players in the LTE & 5G NR-based CBRS networks market include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, and Qualcomm. These companies are developing technologies and solutions that enable the deployment of LTE and 5G networks using CBRS spectrum.
The LTE & 5G NR-based CBRS networks market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more operators adopt this technology and more spectrum becomes available in the CBRS band. However, there are some challenges associated with the use of shared spectrum, including the need for coordination between multiple operators using the same spectrum resources and the potential for interference from other devices using the same frequency band. Nevertheless, the benefits of using CBRS spectrum in LTE and 5G networks are expected to outweigh these challenges, making it an attractive option for operators looking to expand their network coverage and capacity.
- Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks
- Value chain and ecosystem structure
- Market drivers and challenges
- Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security
- Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications
- Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum
- Business models, use cases and application scenarios
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments
- Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
CBRS RAN Infrastructure
Air Interface Technologies
- LTE
- 5G NR
Cell Types
- Indoor Small Cells
- Outdoor Small Cells
Use Cases
- Mobile Network Densification
- FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)
- Cable Operators & New Entrants
- Neutral Hosts
- Private Cellular Networks
○ Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses
○ Vertical Industries
Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail & Hospitality
- Government & Municipalities
- Other Verticals
CBRS Terminal Equipment
Air Interface Technologies
- LTE
- 5G NR
Form Factors
- Smartphones & Handheld Terminals
- Mobile & Vehicular Routers
- Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
- Tablets & Notebook PCs
- IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
- How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks?
- What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?
- What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for CBRS networks?
- How does the integration of CBRS spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?
- What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?
- How will CBRS accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?
- What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CBRS network buildouts?
- When will 5G NR-based CBRS network equipment begin to be deployed in large volumes?
- What are the prospects of non-3GPP technologies in CBRS spectrum?
- Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should CBRS equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?
- The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.
- Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.
- LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.
- We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.
3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 7Layers, Aaeon Technology, ABiT Corporation, Accelleran, Accuver, ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), Affirmed Networks, Airgain, Airspan Networks, Airtower Networks, Airwavz Solutions, Akoustis Technologies, Alabama Power Company, Alef Edge, Allen Vanguard Wireless, Alpha Wireless, Alphabet, Altiostar Networks, Altran, Amazon, Amdocs, American Dream, American Tower Corporation, Amit Wireless, Angel Stadium, Anritsu Corporation, ANS (Advanced Network Services), Antenna Company, Anterix, Apple, Artemis Networks, Askey Computer Corporation, ASOCS, ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Athonet, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), ATN International, AttoCore, Axell Wireless, Azcom Technology, BAI Communications, Baicells Technologies, Ballast Networks, BBK Electronics Corporation, BearCom, BEC Technologies, Benetel, Billion Electric, Black Box Corporation, Blackned, BLiNQ Networks, Blue Arcus Technologies, Blue Danube Systems, Boingo Wireless, Branch Communications, BTI Wireless, Bureau Veritas, BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems), CableFree (Wireless Excellence), CableLabs, Cal.net, Cambium Networks, Cambridge Consultants, Casa Systems, CBRS Alliance, CCI (Communication Components Inc.), CCN (Cirrus Core Networks), CellAntenna Corporation, cellXica, Celona, Centerline Communications, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, ClearSky Technologies, Codium Networks, Comba Telecom, CommAgility, CommScope, Compal, Comsearch, COMSovereign, Connectivity Wireless Solutions, Contela, Contour Networks, Corning, Council Rock, Cradlepoint, Crown Castle International Corporation, CTIA, CTS (Communication Technology Services), Dali Wireless, Dallas Love Field Airport, DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit), Dejero Labs, DEKRA, Dell Technologies, Digi International, Digicert, Digital Colony, DKK (Denki Kogyo), Druid Software, DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance), Dynabook, EION Wireless, Encore Networks, Ericsson, Essential Products, EXFO, ExteNet Systems, Facebook, Faena Forum, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Fairspectrum, Federated Wireless, FedEx, Fibrolan, FreedomFi, FRTek, Fujitsu, Future Technologies Venture, GCT Semiconductor, GE (General Electric), Gemtek Technology, Geoverse, Getac Technology Corporation, Goodman Networks, Google, Granite Telecommunications, Green Packet, HCL Technologies, HFR, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn Technology Group), HP, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) and many Others..
