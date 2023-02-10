Aurum Group’s agricultural enterprises in Kharkiv region suffered significant destruction during the occupation
Aurum Group’s agricultural enterprises in Kharkiv region suffered significant destruction during the occupation - the head of the enterprisesKYIV, UKRAINE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the company reported, the agricultural enterprises “Tavilzhanske” and “Kup’iansk Agroinvest” in the Kharkiv region, which are part of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, have suffered significant losses and are currently in the line of fire, being under constant fire:
“Now the situation is as follows, half of the district has already been liberated, while Tavilzhanka, Vilshany and Dvorichne are in the line of fire,” explained Oksana Shylo, head of the Group’s agricultural enterprises, “There are a lot of missile hits. The grain got mixed together with slate, cement and rain. We have about 400,000 tons of wheat grain and about 1,000 tons of barley yet to be processed. The fields remained unharvested - corn, sunflower on 1,300 hectares. In addition, all the machinery was stolen."
The “Tavilzhanske” and “Kup’iansk Agroinvest” enterprises of Aurum Group are located in Tavilzhanka, Dvorichne district, Kharkiv region, in a 30-km zone from the border with russia. The annual harvest is about 10,000 tons of grain.
Aurum Group operates in the spheres of wagon-building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump building, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture.
Group’s enterprises are located in Dnipro, Kropyvnytsky, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and in Kyiv.
As it was previously reported, according to the results of work in 2022, the Aurum Charitable Fund sent about 6.5 million hryvnias to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
