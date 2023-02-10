[Latest Report] Global Strapping Market Global And Regional Outlook, Price Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Strapping Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

Strapping market refers to the industry that provides strapping materials and equipment used in various applications such as packaging, bundling, and securing goods during transportation. Strapping is an effective way to secure and stabilize loads for transport, and can be made from materials such as plastic, steel, and polyester. The market for strapping is growing, driven by the increasing demand for packaging and transportation of goods globally, particularly in e-commerce and food industries.

The market for strapping is segmented into different types of materials, including polypropylene, polyester, steel, and others. It is also segmented into different end-use industries, such as food and beverages, paper and pulp, automotive, and others. Each of these segments has its own unique set of requirements and growth drivers.

Strapping Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Samuel Strapping

Cordstrap

Dynaric，Inc

FROMM Group

Anshan Falan

Baosteel

Bhushan Steel

Youngsun

Messersì Packaging

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger

Linder

Granitol

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

MiDFIELD INDUSTRIES LTD

Brajesh Packaging

Polivektris

Strapack

Cyklop

Polychem

Global Strapping By Types:

Steel Strapping

Plastic Strapping

Global Strapping By Applications:

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Building Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Regions Covered In Strapping Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

