Shared & Unlicensed Spectrum LTE/5G Network Ecosystem Market Key Players, Challenges, Size and Forecasts to 2030
PUNE, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network ecosystem market refers to the use of unlicensed or shared radio frequency bands for the deployment of LTE or 5G mobile networks. This market is characterized by the use of unlicensed or shared spectrum, which is typically less expensive and more readily available compared to licensed spectrum.
The shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network ecosystem market is growing as operators look for alternative ways to increase network capacity and improve coverage in urban and rural areas. The use of unlicensed spectrum in LTE/5G networks can help reduce the cost of network deployment, increase the availability of spectrum resources, and improve the reliability of mobile networks.
Some of the key players in the shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network ecosystem market include Qualcomm, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE. These companies are developing technologies and solutions that enable the deployment of LTE and 5G networks using unlicensed or shared spectrum.
The shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network ecosystem market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more operators adopt this technology. However, there are some challenges associated with the use of unlicensed spectrum, including interference from other devices using the same frequency band and the need for coordination between multiple operators using the same spectrum resources. Nevertheless, the benefits of using unlicensed spectrum in LTE/5G networks are expected to outweigh these challenges, making it an attractive option for operators looking to expand their network coverage and capacity.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
Introduction to shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G networks
Value chain and ecosystem structure
Market drivers and challenges
Enabling technologies and concepts including CBRS, LSA/eLSA, local area licensing, LTE-U, LAA/eLAA/FeLAA, 5G NR-U, MulteFire and sXGP
Key trends such as private cellular networks, ongoing expansion of 3GPP technologies into industrial IoT settings, neutral host infrastructure, mobile network densification and fixed wireless broadband rollouts
Future roadmap of shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G networks
Business models, use cases and application scenarios
Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains
Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
40 case studies of LTE and 5G NR deployments in shared and unlicensed spectrum
Profiles and strategies of more than 280 ecosystem players
Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries
Market analysis and forecasts from 2021 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based RAN equipment operating in shared and unlicensed spectrum are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Air Interface Technologies
LTE
5G NR
Cell Types
Indoor Small Cells
Outdoor Small Cells
Spectrum Licensing Models
Coordinated (Licensed) Shared Spectrum
Unlicensed Spectrum
Frequency Bands
Coordinated Shared Spectrum
1.8 GHz
2.3-2.6 GHz
3.3-4.2 GHz C-Band
3.5 GHz CBRS Band
26/28 GHz
Other Frequencies
Unlicensed Spectrum
Sub 1-GHz
1.9 GHz sXGP Band
2.4 GHz
5 GHz
6 GHz
Higher Frequencies
Use Cases
Mobile Network Densification
FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)
Cable Operators & New Entrants
Neutral Hosts
Private Cellular Networks
Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses
Vertical Industries
Regional Markets
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin & Central America
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR networks operating in shared and unlicensed spectrum?
What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?
What will the market size be in 2024, and at what rate will it grow?
Which submarkets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?
What are the existing and candidate shared/unlicensed spectrum bands for the operation of LTE and 5G NR, and what is the status of their adoption worldwide?
What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for shared and unlicensed spectrum?
How will CBRS and other coordinated shared spectrum frameworks accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?
How does the integration of shared and unlicensed spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?
What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network deployments?
Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
What strategies should LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?
List of Companies Mentioned:
3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation), 6Harmonics/6WiLInk, 7Layers, Aaeon Technology, ABB, ABiT Corporation, Accelleran, Accenture, Accuver, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), Affirmed Networks, Airgain, Airspan Networks, Airtower Networks, Airwavz Solutions, AKOS (Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia), Akoustis Technologies, Alabama Power Company, Alef Edge, Allen Vanguard Wireless, Alliance of Industrial Internet, Alpha Wireless, Alphabet, Altiostar Networks, Altran, Amazon, Amdocs, American Dream, American Tower Corporation, Amit Wireless, ANACOM (National Communications Authority, Portugal), Angel Stadium, Anritsu Corporation, ANS (Advanced Network Services), Antenna Company, Anterix, Apple, ARCEP (Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques), ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan), Artemis Networks, Askey Computer Corporation, ASOCS, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Athonet, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), ATN International, AttoCore, Axell Wireless, Azcom Technology, BAI Communications, Baicells Technologies, Ballast Networks, BBB (BB Backbone Corporation), BBK Electronics Corporation, BearCom, BEC Technologies, Benetel, Benic Solution Corporation, Billion Electric, BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications), Black Box Corporation, Blackned, BLiNQ Networks, Blue Arcus Technologies, Blue Danube Systems, BNetzA (Federal Network Agency, Germany), Boingo Wireless, Branch Communications, BTI Wireless, BTK (Information and Communications Technologies Authority, Turkey), Bureau Veritas, BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems), BYD, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), CableLabs, Cal.net, Caltta, Cambium Networks, Cambridge Consultants, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Casa Systems, CBRS Alliance, CCI (Communication Components Inc.), CCN (Cirrus Core Networks), CCSA (China Communications Standards Association), CellAntenna Corporation, cellXica, Celona, Centerline Communications, CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations), Charter Communications, China Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom, CICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)/China Xinke Group, Cisco Systems, CITC (Communications and Information Technology Commission, Saudi Arabia), CITRA (Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, Kuwait), Claro, ClearSky Technologies, Codium Networks, Comba Telecom, CommAgility, CommScope, Compal, COMSovereign, Connectivity Wireless Solutions, Contela, Contour Networks, Corning, Council Rock, Cradlepoint, Crown Castle International Corporation, CTIA, CTS (Communication Technology Services), CTU (Czech Telecommunication Office), Dali Wireless, Dallas Love Field Airport, Danish Energy Agency, DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit), Dejero Labs, DEKRA, Dell Technologies, Digi International, Digicert, Digital Colony, DKK (Denki Kogyo), Druid Software, DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance) and Many Others.
