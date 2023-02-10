Active Health with Llewellyn the Fit Foodie to Debut on Comcast Channel 93 and U-Verse Channel 99

We Can be the Yes!

Join Llewellyn on his journey to inspire and educate older adults on how to live an active, healthy lifestyle through his new TV show, on Comcast & U-Verse.

I was eating a King Sized bag of gummy bears, ate um all before halftime, and almost had a heart attack when I bent over to tie my shoes so I could go get more gummy bears. That was the moment for me!” — Llewellyn the Fit Foodie

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn, the host of the highly anticipated new TV show, "Active Health with Llewellyn the Fit Foodie," is on a mission to help older adults live a more active, healthy lifestyle. The show will air weekly, inspiring viewers with its unique approach to health and wellness.

In his new show, Llewellyn will use a variety of body weight exercises to inspire viewers to become more active and healthy, and create a path to a better life. He'll demonstrate how anyone can take control of their health, lose weight, and make better food choices, regardless of their age.

"I believe that it's never too late to take control of your health, and I want to show people how they can do it," says Llewellyn. "During the Covid pandemic, I lost over 170 pounds in just 17 months and I want to share my story and techniques with others."

Llewellyn's transformation has opened doors into streaming television, network TV, and even Hollywood films. He is also the author of a popular book on Amazon called "LLTFF Living Gym," which shares his techniques for leading a healthy, active lifestyle.

In each episode of "Active Health with Llewellyn the Fit Foodie," viewers will follow Llewellyn as he demonstrates simple exercises and cooking techniques, providing tips and tricks for healthy living. The show will feature guest interviews with experts in the fields of fitness and nutrition, offering viewers a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

"I'm thrilled to bring my message of healthy living to a wider audience through this exciting new show," adds Llewellyn. "I want to help people see that they can live a healthy, active lifestyle, no matter what their age or physical ability."

Llewellyn the Fit Foodie is an inspiring social media influencer, author, and public speaker. Born in Berkeley, and raised in East Oakland California, Llewellyn has been passionate about fitness, nutrition, and overall health since he was a child. Llewellyn was an "All-American" football player until an accident derailed his promising career. He then decided to pursue his passion for technology, health, and nutrition, using his experience and knowledge to help others.

Today, Llewellyn continues to share his passion for fitness and nutrition through his website and social media channels, independent films, books, and seminars. He is passionate about helping people reach their goals and live healthier lifestyles, and his energy and enthusiasm are contagious. Llewellyn has created a strong online presence through his blog and social media profiles, where he shares his passion for healthy living and provides guidance for a healthier lifestyle.

Throughout his career, Llewellyn has written articles and books about health and nutrition, and created the popular 30-day Fit Foodie Challenge and Fit Foodie Guide, both of which have inspired many to take on a healthier lifestyle.

In addition to writing and creating content, Llewellyn has also become a public speaker, hosting seminars and workshops on health and nutrition. He regularly appears on television and radio.

Llewellyn is passionate about helping people make positive changes in their lives, and his enthusiasm has inspired thousands of people around the world. He hopes to continue to spread his message of healthy living and inspire even more people to make positive changes in their lives and "Active Health" lifestyles.

Don't miss the premiere of "Active Health with Llewellyn the Fit Foodie" on Comcast Channel 93 and U-Verse Channel 99. Tune in weekly and join Llewellyn on his journey to help people live their best, healthiest lives.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news, subscribe to the LLTFF YouTube channel or visit www.llewellynthefitfoodie.com.

About Llewellyn: Llewellyn is a personal transformation trainer, foodie, and Life over 40 coach with over two decades of experience in the health, wellness, and tech (Silicon Valley) industry. He is the founder of Llewellyn the Fit Foodie, a platform that provides practical and accessible resources for leading a healthy, active lifestyle.

If your over 40, let me help you get on a path to better health today.