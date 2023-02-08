Submit Release
The Sadie Collective annual research reception

The Sadie Collective was formed in 2018 by a group of young Black women to address the dearth of Black women in economics, finance, data science and policy. The organization creates networking, educational, and mentoring opportunities for members so they can connect with and learn from each other and allies. 

Since 2019, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings has partnered with the Sadie Collective to host an annual research reception, highlighting the work of Black women from all stages of the pipeline, from undergraduate to graduate to job market to early career. On February 16, the eve of the Sadie Collective’s annual conference, six scholars will present their research on a variety of topics. Sadie Collective Executive Director Bola Olaniyan will open, and the Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook will give welcome remarks. Hutchins Center director and Sadie Collective Advisory Council Member David Wessel will moderate the research presentations. 

Download presenter bios here.

Download presenter abstracts here.

