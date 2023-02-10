USGrants.org tracks over 45 funding programs allocated to businesses and organizations in the tourism sector
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 45 funding programs totaling more than $110 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Tourism for Biodiversity and Economic Growth
Funding Number: RFA 617 12 000004
Agency: Uganda USAID Kampala
Funding Amount: $10,000,000
An investigation of the Impact of the NPS to New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Economy and Tourism Trends
Funding Number: P20AS00086
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $13,997
Lewis and Clark Sustainable Tourism Strategic Planning - LECL - NOTICE OF INTENT
Funding Number: NOIP16AC01241
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $500,000
Northern California coast Geotourism Initiative Start up
Funding Number: CA NOI 08 0010
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $100,000
Moffat County Tourism Association Visitor Information Center in Colorado.
Funding Number: L13AS00036
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $5,000
BLM Idaho, Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative (IRTI)
Funding Number: L17AS00192
Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $5,000
Addressing Environment Protection and Climate Change to Promote Tourism
Funding Number: SCAISB 22 AW 015 01122022
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Pakistan
Funding Amount: $40,000
Four Corners Sustainable Tourism Projects
Funding Number: L10AS00159
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $80,000
A program of training, technical assistance and research in the area of accessibility for citizens with disabilities in parks, recreation and tourism.
Funding Number: P13AS00035
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $196,071
PACT (Parks, Arts, Culture, and Tourism) Program
Funding Number: NPS 17 NERO 0113
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $25,000
Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative
Funding Number: L14AS00231
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $1,350
Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism
Funding Number: NPS 15 NERO 0043
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $240,840
Joint National Park Service / Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism
Funding Number: P16AS00483
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $71,757
Heritage (Tourism) Opportunities in Hawaiʻi (HŌʻIHI) NATIVE Act Grant Program for Native Hawaiian Organizations
Funding Number: D22AS00295
Agency: Department of the Interior
Funding Amount: $150,000
To protect the historic integrity of the El Camino Real de los Tejas NHT, its contributions to tourism and economic development, and to educate the public about its resources and opportunities.
Funding Number: NPSNOINTIR121037
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Virunga Mountain Gorilla Initiative on Tourism and Energy Poverty Strengthening the Greater Virunga Transboundary Core Secretariat
Funding Number: S OES 10 RFA 0009
Agency: Ocean and International Environmental Scientific
Funding Amount: $198,000
BLM CA STATE OFFICE CALIFORNIA STATE TOURISM
Funding Number: BLM CA 09 NOI 0003
Agency: Department of the Interior
Funding Amount: $25,000
Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism
Funding Number: NPS 13 NERO 0103
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $145,000
Annual Program Statement Cultural Heritage Tourism in Egypt
Funding Number: 263 14 000008
Agency: Egypt USAID Cairo
Funding Amount: $63,900,000
Innovative Partnerships for Managing Tourism and Recreation in World Heritage Sites and Other Protected Areas
Funding Number: P13AS00078
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $30,000
Geotourism Project in Montana
Funding Number: L14AS00323
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $10,000
BLM ID Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative
Funding Number: BLM ID NOI 09 0847
Agency: Department of the Interior
Funding Amount: $40,000
BLM UT Developing a Sustainable Tourism Market for Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument
Funding Number: L14AS00065
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $30,000
Developing a Standard of Care for Cruise Tourism in the United States Arctic Waterways
Funding Number: P16AS00454
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $100,000
BLM ID Recreation and Tourism Initiative 2010
Funding Number: BLM ID NOI 10 1743
Agency: Department of the Interior
Funding Amount: $40,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/tourism-companies
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGRants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
