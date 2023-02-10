USGrants.org tracks over 45 funding programs allocated to businesses and organizations in the tourism sector

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 45 funding programs totaling more than $110 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Tourism for Biodiversity and Economic Growth

Funding Number: RFA 617 12 000004

Agency: Uganda USAID Kampala

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

An investigation of the Impact of the NPS to New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Economy and Tourism Trends

Funding Number: P20AS00086

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $13,997

Lewis and Clark Sustainable Tourism Strategic Planning - LECL - NOTICE OF INTENT

Funding Number: NOIP16AC01241

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $500,000

Northern California coast Geotourism Initiative Start up

Funding Number: CA NOI 08 0010

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $100,000

Moffat County Tourism Association Visitor Information Center in Colorado.

Funding Number: L13AS00036

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $5,000

BLM Idaho, Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative (IRTI)

Funding Number: L17AS00192

Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $5,000

Addressing Environment Protection and Climate Change to Promote Tourism

Funding Number: SCAISB 22 AW 015 01122022

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Pakistan

Funding Amount: $40,000

Four Corners Sustainable Tourism Projects

Funding Number: L10AS00159

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $80,000

A program of training, technical assistance and research in the area of accessibility for citizens with disabilities in parks, recreation and tourism.

Funding Number: P13AS00035

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $196,071

PACT (Parks, Arts, Culture, and Tourism) Program

Funding Number: NPS 17 NERO 0113

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $25,000

Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative

Funding Number: L14AS00231

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $1,350

Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism

Funding Number: NPS 15 NERO 0043

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $240,840

Joint National Park Service / Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism

Funding Number: P16AS00483

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $71,757

Heritage (Tourism) Opportunities in Hawaiʻi (HŌʻIHI) NATIVE Act Grant Program for Native Hawaiian Organizations

Funding Number: D22AS00295

Agency: Department of the Interior

Funding Amount: $150,000

To protect the historic integrity of the El Camino Real de los Tejas NHT, its contributions to tourism and economic development, and to educate the public about its resources and opportunities.

Funding Number: NPSNOINTIR121037

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Virunga Mountain Gorilla Initiative on Tourism and Energy Poverty Strengthening the Greater Virunga Transboundary Core Secretariat

Funding Number: S OES 10 RFA 0009

Agency: Ocean and International Environmental Scientific

Funding Amount: $198,000

BLM CA STATE OFFICE CALIFORNIA STATE TOURISM

Funding Number: BLM CA 09 NOI 0003

Agency: Department of the Interior

Funding Amount: $25,000

Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism

Funding Number: NPS 13 NERO 0103

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $145,000

Annual Program Statement Cultural Heritage Tourism in Egypt

Funding Number: 263 14 000008

Agency: Egypt USAID Cairo

Funding Amount: $63,900,000

Innovative Partnerships for Managing Tourism and Recreation in World Heritage Sites and Other Protected Areas

Funding Number: P13AS00078

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $30,000

Geotourism Project in Montana

Funding Number: L14AS00323

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $10,000

BLM ID Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative

Funding Number: BLM ID NOI 09 0847

Agency: Department of the Interior

Funding Amount: $40,000

BLM UT Developing a Sustainable Tourism Market for Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

Funding Number: L14AS00065

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $30,000

Developing a Standard of Care for Cruise Tourism in the United States Arctic Waterways

Funding Number: P16AS00454

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $100,000

BLM ID Recreation and Tourism Initiative 2010

Funding Number: BLM ID NOI 10 1743

Agency: Department of the Interior

Funding Amount: $40,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/tourism-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGRants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.