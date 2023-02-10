Ty March Announces the Release of his New Single "Only 1"

Ty March

Ty March is a country artist who has quickly become one of the most buzzed-about names in the music industry.

Ty March embodies the essence of a true artistic visionary. His music is a pure expression of creativity, and I am eager for the world to experience its powerful message.” — Man of The Lens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ty March, the rising country artist, has just announced the release of his new single "Only 1." This release follows the massive success of his previous hits and is expected to further establish Ty March as one of the hottest names in the music industry.

With over 700k followers on social media and more than 13 million streams of his music, Ty March has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the country world. His unique style, innovative beats, and infectious lyrics have won him a huge following, and "Only 1" is set to take that success to the next level.

"Only 1" is a high-energy, uptempo track that showcases Ty March's exceptional talent and undeniable charisma. It's a true anthem for anyone who wants to stand out and be remembered, and it's sure to become a fan favorite in no time.

"I'm so excited to finally share 'Only 1' with my fans," said Ty March. "This track is all about celebrating individuality and embracing your own style, and I can't wait to see how people react to it. I know it's going to be a hit, and I'm ready to take the music world by storm."

Ty March's "Only 1" is available now on all major streaming platforms, and fans can expect more exciting new music from this talented artist in the near future.

Ty March - Solo