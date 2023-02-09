Biden-Harris Administration Announces Cross-Country Latino Prosperity Tour

Initiative will feature Presidential Cabinet members highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's whole-of-government commitment to advancing Latino prosperity

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following President Biden's State of Union address on Tuesday, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman traveled to Tucson, Arizona today to announce plans for the upcoming Biden-Harris Administration Latino Prosperity Tour. This tour will spotlight the whole-of-government approach the Biden-Harris Administration has taken to support, uplift, and invest in the Latino community, as well as underscore the Administration's ongoing commitment to expanding pathways to prosperity in Latino communities across the nation. While Latinos generate nearly $2.8 trillion in economic activity, studies show that a significant opportunity gap persists due to underinvestment. The multi-city tour will feature resources from across the federal government that support education, housing, entrepreneurship, and more as avenues to generate economic wealth and address the racial wealth gap.

"President Biden is investing in America, and this tour connects the Latino community to those federal investments – meeting people everywhere they are to turn their possibilities into reality," said Administrator Guzman. "For the Latino community, entrepreneurship is a pathway to prosperity, to successful community outcomes, and generational wealth building. As the daughter of a small business owner, and as an entrepreneur myself, I have seen first-hand the difference that access to resources and support can have. That is why I am thrilled to lead this effort on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration, and look forward to hitting the road with my fellow Cabinet members and senior leadership over these next few months."

"The Biden-Harris Administration is leading the way to ensure Latino families across the nation can live with dignity, respect, and achieve success," said White House Senior Advisor to the President Julie Rodriguez. "Latinos are hardworking, starting small businesses at historic rates, and committed to making their lives and communities better. With the Latino Prosperity Tour, the Biden-Harris Administration is able to shine a spotlight on local Latino leaders and small business owners who are a powerful testament to this Administration's efforts to increase economic opportunity for Latino communities so that they can use their full potential and build generational wealth."

"As the first Latina Mayor of Tucson, I am proud to welcome Administrator Guzman to our great city and host the announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration's Latino Prosperity Tour," said Mayor Regina Romero. "At the city level, we know how crucial it is to meet constituents where they are, and I am thrilled to see the Biden-Harris Administration take steps to further their efforts to engage and invest in Latinos across the country, as we will here in Tucson."

The lingering issues exacerbated by COVID-19 have created growing economic challenges for communities of color, especially in Latino communities. The Biden-Harris Administration has addressed disparities in Latino communities by helping more entrepreneurs achieve the dream of business ownership, expanding access to health care, and providing student debt relief. The Latino Prosperity Tour will directly engage underserved Latino populations in conversation, gather feedback, provide connection, and discuss ways the Biden-Harris Administration can address the unique access barriers they are experiencing.

Through historic investments in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act, the Biden-Harris Administration continues its commitment to deliver on the promise of increasing opportunity for all, including every Latino family and community.

About the Latino Prosperity Tour

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the highest-ranking Latino official on the economy in President Biden's Cabinet, will be touring the country with fellow Cabinet members to highlight the historic investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made in Latino communities, in addition to featuring resources available across the federal government. Administrator Guzman and other members of the Cabinet will hear first-hand from diverse Latino communities across the nation about their needs. Details of the tour will be shared as it progresses, including stops in rural, diaspora, and growing Latino communities. More information about tour steps, participants, etc., will be announced in the near future.



About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

