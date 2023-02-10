New SciFi Romance Book Release - Author Jenn Nixon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jenn Nixon is pleased to announce the release of her latest SciFi Romance - The Fixer.
About the book:
Who fixes the Fixer?
Using enhanced abilities forced on her in the past, Fix helps people with nowhere left to turn. When her partner, LT, sends a friend to her place desperate for help, Fix can’t say no. Not that she would. The hot P.I. needs to temporarily disappear after witnessing a murder and she enjoys a challenge.
Logan Tyler didn’t mind being Fix’s sidekick the last five years, despite knowing little about her. After taking Derick Shaw’s case and seeing him constantly flirt with her, old feelings resurface causing tension within the group. The more Logan denies the truth, the harder it is to keep everything locked inside.
As the stakes continue to rise and Derick becomes a target, Fix and Logan must work together to keep their client alive while navigating the complicated history between them.
Then Fix’s past comes back to haunt her. Believing she has to handle it alone, Fix pushes everyone away, thinking it’s her only choice. But Logan refuses to step aside and will do whatever he can to protect Fix. Even if it means losing her.
Available on Amazon Kindle and in Print.
Early Reviews are in:
"Jenn Nixon’s The Fixer has the perfect blend of action and suspense. It’s a real page-turner and a must-read!"
About the Author
Jenn's love of writing started the year she received her first diary and Nancy Drew novel. Throughout her teenage years, she kept a diary of her personal thoughts and feelings but graduated from Nancy Drew to other mystery suspense novels.
She often adds a thriller and suspense element to anything she writes be it Romance, Science Fiction, or Fantasy. When not writing, she spends her time reading, observing pop culture, and driving her friends crazy with all the characters living in her head.
www.jennnixon.com
Jennifer Nixon
