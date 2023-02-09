Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Opening of Three Brand-New Locations This Week

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened three new locations this week in Radcliff, KY, Gretna, NE and Athens, TN.

To celebrate the grand openings, each of the three brand-new Tidal Wave locations is offering free washes from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through next Wednesday, Feb. 15. Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan at these locations for just $9.99 for the first month - now through April.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in three states this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The new Gretna location is our fifth location serving the greater Omaha area and provides a convenient wash location for residents of southwest Omaha. While we've operated in Nebraska for several years, our journey in Kentucky and Tennessee began last year. The new Radcliff and Athens locations were built to serve communities we have not previously been a part of and that our team is looking forward to serving for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has expanded to over 145 locations in 21 states.

The company is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location. Blackstock's background in chemical engineering has paved the way for Tidal Wave to be an industry leader in developing innovative car wash technology. In 2022, the company launched Graph-X4 as their premium wash option across all locations - combining the strength of graphene oxide and ceramic sea gloss coating for the ultimate shine and four layers of iron-clad protection.

Tidal Wave offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget. Customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. They also offer discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to join the Athens, Gretna and Radcliff communities and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 147 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company takes pride in its charitable efforts and was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

Contact Information:

Andrea Traylor

Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com



Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment