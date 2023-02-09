Submit Release
Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on Feb. 8, 2023, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share on Class A common stock and $0.432 per share on Class B common stock, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its core values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members, and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

