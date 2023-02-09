AUTHOR NWANGANGA SHIELDS: THE RETURN
Author Nwanganga Shields depicts a tale of a young man with recurring dreams of slaveryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Shields’ Coming Back novel, the story focuses on a young man named Clint. After graduating college with plans to enroll in law school, he unexpectedly decides to defer enrollment and travels to Nigeria, a country he has once been to as a child. Clint takes shelter at his grandmother’s house in a village named Aro Chukwu, meets family members, and learns the traditions and beliefs of their culture. After he discovers that the people of Aro Chukwu believe that death is not the end—that it is a gateway to another life, Clint realizes that his recurring dreams as a slave are the past life of his grandfather, Achi, who was a slave boy.
Coming Back is a story that captivates readers as the protagonist learns about his culture’s traditions and beliefs. The book is packed with Nigerian History and depicts the difference between life in the United States and in Nigeria.
Nwanganga Shields was born in Nigeria. Shields has studied at the University of St. Andrews and American University in Washington, D.C. She has published her first book Ejituru in the year 2013. Shields has retired as an employee in the World Bank and currently resides in Bethesda, Maryland.
