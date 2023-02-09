Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,693 in the last 365 days.

Victory Capital Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.4 billion as of January 31, 2023. The Company also reported average assets under management for the month of January of $157.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Jan. 31, 2023

 

Dec. 31, 2022

Solutions

$

54,654

$

51,507

Fixed Income

 

26,835

 

26,353

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,964

 

27,892

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,383

 

15,103

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,512

 

10,973

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,197

 

14,160

Alternative Investments

 

3,512

 

3,663

Total Long-Term Assets

$

158,058

$

149,649

 

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,353

 

3,302

Total Assets Under Management

$

161,410

$

152,952

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

104,765

$

99,447

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

50,754

 

47,877

ETFs4

 

5,892

 

5,627

Total Assets Under Management

$

161,410

$

152,952

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

 

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005548/en/

You just read:

Victory Capital Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.