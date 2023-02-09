Saint Misfits™ Launches Miami-Based Streetwear Brand, Elevating Urban Streetwear with High-Fashion

Miami-based brand, Saint Misfits™, has officially launched its new streetwear line, offering a unique blend of urban streetwear and high-fashion. The brand's collection of premium quality headwear, apparel, and accessories is set to make a statement in the world of streetwear.

The creative mind behind Saint Misfits™ is none other than Rigo Gimenez, who was also the owner of the highly successful urban fashion line, Rebul Collection. His designs have been worn by celebrities and athletes alike and were even featured on popular websites like LebronJames.com, KarmaLoop.com, and more. He was also featured by Dutch Masters as one of the year’s New Masters for their campaign.

"We wanted to create a brand that combines the quality and vision of high-fashion to the world of urban streetwear," said Rigo Gimenez, the founder and Creative Director of Saint Misfits™. "Our Miami-based brand offers a fresh perspective on streetwear, elevating the look and feel of traditional streetwear styles with membership status."

The Saint Misfits™ Outsiders Club collection features bold and vibrant designs, inspired by Miami's vibrant art and cultural scene. Each piece is carefully crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, making them a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their status.

"We're proud to be based in Miami and to pay homage to the city's unique cultural influences," said Rigo Gimenez. "From the minimal aesthetics, to the street-ready vibe, our line embodies the spirit of Miami and outsiders everywhere."

Fans of the brand can shop the latest collection online at the Saint Misfits™ website (https://saintmisfits.com/) or in select stores across Miami.

"From Miami with love, we're proud to share our vision with the world," said Rigo Gimenez. "We can't wait to see how our customers will make these pieces their own and use them to express their individuality and make a statement in the world of streetwear.”

