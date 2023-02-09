Waste management fees frozen for Island residents again this year

CANADA, February 9 - For the second year in a row, the Government of Prince Edward Island is making sure waste management fees will not increase for Islanders.

Waste Watch fee increases were approved by IRAC in 2021, but those increases are being covered by the provincial government again this year with a $1.2 million grant to Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC.)This means the increased cost of operations for IWMC will not be passed on to residents.

“We need to balance the importance of effective and efficient waste management services with ensuring Islanders are not faced with more financial pressures. Our government will continue to find ways to offer support to Islanders during these stressful and financially difficult times.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

IWMC’s operational costs are increasing due to rising fuel and maintenance prices, plus with the Island’s growing population there are more households, which means the company has longer routes and needs more trucks.

“Effective waste management is critical to public safety and human health and we have seen an increased cost of doing business over the last few years,” said IWMC Chief Executive Officer, Karen MacDonald. “This funding from government will allow our staff and contractors to continue their work without passing additional costs on to Islanders this year.”

