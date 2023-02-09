DEM and TNC Announce Project, Set to Start in March, to Improve Hiking Trails at Popular Narragansett Overlook

RHODE ISLAND, February 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) are announcing today that a project to improve much-used coastal access trails at Black Point, overlooking the bay in Narragansett, is set to start in March, weather permitting. Costing around $90,000, the work aims to limit erosion on parts of the rutted, packed-dirt paths and improve access with the installation of timber steps at a heavily trafficked fishing and sightseeing area, while minimizing impacts to the sensitive shoreline habitat surrounding the trails. DEM and TNC are sequencing the work so that the existing trail area will remain largely open to the public for use while a new trail footprint is set in an area about 800 feet southeast from the parking area, located at the trailhead at 655 Ocean Rd.

Located a mile north of Scarborough State Beach, Black Point is a free, DEM-managed, public fishing access area that is used by recreational anglers fishing for species such as striped bass, tautog, and scup. The walking trails offer clear views of Narragansett Bay and are frequented by walkers, hikers, runners, fishers, birdwatchers, and photographers. DEM bought the 40-acre Black Point tract in 1989. The funding for the project originates from a $6 million settlement through the Bouchard Barge 120 Buzzards Bay Trustee Council, following the grounding of an oil barge in Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay in 2003. It resulted in the spill of nearly 100,000 gallons of oil, damaging 98 miles of shoreline in Massachusetts and Rhode Island including the Black Point area. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded the trustee funds to TNC and is providing technical assistance on behalf of the trustee council.

"Black Point is one of the most picturesque public recreation and fishing areas in Rhode Island – and one of the most heavily used," said DEM Deputy Director for Natural Resources Jason McNamee. "As in many places, the trails at Black Point are integral to preserving open space and providing public access to our state's precious and unique natural shore environments. DEM appreciates our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in improving these trails for enhanced passive recreational use and public access to this important shore fishing area, and we're glad to acknowledge the important roles played by the Friends of Black Point and Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association in ensuring public access to this special place."

"Black Point is such a beautiful area, but some sections of the trail can be tricky, especially for folks with mobility challenges," said Jillian Thompson, Conservation Engineer for The Nature Conservancy. "This project will fix some of those rough spots and make it a little easier to get to the shoreline."

DEM has received the appropriate permissions from the Coastal Resources Management Council to begin the work. Access for construction will be at the southern end of the parking area. DEM expects a small excavator, dump truck, and hand tools to be used. A small section of the parking lot may be used for temporary material storage and will be cordoned off with temporary fencing. DEM anticipates that the project will take from two to three months, weather permitting. Narragansett Dock Works Inc. is the contractor.

