Department of Economic Development Publishes 2023 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has published application guidelines for the 2023 program cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

Established in 1996, the NAHTF is Nebraska’s most impactful resource dedicated to increasing the supply of quality, affordable housing throughout the state.

The NAHTF’s Housing Development and Technical Assistance funding cycles are currently open, with required pre-applications due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Full applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pre-applications and full applications must be submitted electronically via AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system. Applicants should review the Application Guidelines, and the included Funding Cycle Timeline, prior to submitting. Application Guidelines and links to the applications can be found on the NAHTF webpage: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf.

DED will offer pre-recorded pre-application and full-application workshops on its website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf. DED staff will also operate open office hours to supply technical assistance to potential applicants. Open office hours specific to the pre-application will be held on February 23. Open office hours specific to the full application will be held on Thursdays between March 23-April 27. Registration for all open office hours will be made available by February 17 on the agency website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training/. Applicants are highly encouraged to view the pre-recorded application workshops prior to participating in open office hours.

For more information, contact Barb Pierce, DED Housing Specialist, at barb.pierce@nebraska.gov or 402-936-4587. Interested applicants may also contact Kylee Bischoff, Application Coordinator, at kylee.bischoff@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2843 or 402-800-7058.